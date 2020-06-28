Karnataka

Two more COVID-19 deaths in DK

Dakshina Kannada reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday taking the total death toll to 10.

One patient died in a private hospital and the other at the Government Wenlock Hospital.

The district had reported two non-COVID deaths earlier.

According to the District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy, a 58-year-old patient from Bantwal with severe acute respiratory illness had been admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte on Friday where he had been tested positive for COVID-19. He was also suffering from diabetes and had high blood pressure. The patient died on Sunday.

A 31-year-old woman from Surathkal with hypothyroidism who had been admitted to the Government Wenlock Hospital on Saturday had also tested positive for COVID-19. She too died, Dr. Bairy said.

