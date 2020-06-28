Watch | UN honours Kerala Health Minister K.K Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister K.K Shailaja was honoured by the United Nations on June 24th. She was one among several leaders across the world invited to speak on the occasion of United Nations Public Service Day.

Comment | How to handle a pandemic

Shailaja, most often referred to as Shailaja Teacher, was honoured for her efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic in her state. She was the only speaker from the country to speak on the strategies adopted by Kerala to curb COVID-19 transmission

In the web conference, Shailaja was praised for maintaining low mortality rates in the state due to early intervention. Kerala, which recorded India’s first coronavirus cases, has been successful in flattening the curve.