Total lockdown in city today

There will be a complete lockdown on Sunday with all grocery shops and vegetable outlets closed. Milk supply and medical services will not be interrupted.

A 12-day ‘complete lockdown’ is being implemented in Chennai and adjoining districts from June 19 till June 30 but grocery shops, vegetable outlets, medical stores, hospitals and restaurants are allowed to function.

In the intervening Sundays — June 21 and June 28 — a complete lockdown is being implemented during which all shops have to be closed. City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan said, “The conditions and restrictions on Sunday will be similar to that of the lockdown last Sunday. We appeal to the public not to come out of their homes unnecessarily and not to move on the roads without any reason.” Police said movement will be allowed only in case of medical emergency. From June 19, City Police booked 56, 583 cases for violation of prohibitory orders and seized 49,848 vehicles. They also booked 22,723 persons for not wearing masks and not maintaining physical distancing norms.