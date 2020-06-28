Coronavirus | Bihar Minister, wife test positive

Bihar’s Backward and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Minister Vinod Kumar Singh and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and were admitted to an isolation ward at a city hospital, Katihar District Magistrate Kanwal Tanuj confirmed. Contact tracing and testing is being conducted, he told local journalists.
The Minister is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pranpur Assembly constituency in north Bihar’s Katihar district. He had returned to Katihar on Sunday from Patna. He is the first Minister of Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar to test positive for the coronavirus.
The Minister said that when his test was returned positive, he went to the Katihar Medical College and Hospital, and thereafter to the isolation ward set up at a hotel in the town.
Previously, another BJP MLA Jivesh Kumar Mishra, from the Jale Assembly constituency in Darbhanga district, tested positive and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Patna for supervision.
Senior Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh too tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to AIIMS.
Recovery rate higher
According to State Health Department officials, the death toll of COVID-19 patients in the State has gone up to 62, with a total of 9,117 cases testing positive. As many as 6,930 patients have recovered so far. A total 1.98 lakh samples have been tested.
Recovery rate of patients in Bihar, at 78%, has been higher than the national average of 58.14%, Health Department officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath