Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu govt orders all educational institutions, malls, theatres shut till March 31

A mall in Coimbatore wears a deserted look on Monday, March 16, 2020.

A mall in Coimbatore wears a deserted look on Monday, March 16, 2020.   | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami made the announcement after chairing a review meeting with his Cabinet colleagues

All educational institutions, liquor outlets, theatres, malls and resorts in Tamil Nadu will remain closed till March 31 as part of preventive measures against COVID-19 outbreak, the State government said on Monday.

Making the announcement after chairing a review meeting with his Cabinet colleagues at the Secretariat, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami also said amusement parks, museums, swimming pools and gymnasiums would also remain shut.

Coronavirus | Tackling COVID-19 at the ground level in Tamil Nadu

It came a day after the government declared holidays for kindergarten and primary sections till the month end in view of coronavirus outbreak.

The government also imposed restrictions on weddings and banned public meetings, conferences, processions till March 31, an official release said.

The state has so far reported only one positive case of COVID-19 and the 45-year-old engineer from neighbouring Kancheepuram is set to be discharged from hospital as he has recovered from the disease.

Also read: Coronavirus | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

