In COVID-19- hit Kerala, 79 booked for swarming Kochi airport to welcome TV show participant

Despite warnings against public gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, a group of over 70 people swarmed the Cochin International Airport late on Sunday to welcome a reality TV show participant, resulting in swift police action against them.

On the orders of District Collector S. Suhas, the Nedumbassery police has filed a case this morning against 79 people for unlawful assembly, rioting, disobeying the orders of a public servant and causing danger to the public, the Nedumbassery police said.

The crowd had gathered at the airport, which is under strict surveillance in the wake of recent COVID-19 cases, to greet Bigg Boss participant Rajith Kumar.

The Collector, in a Facebook post, wrote that at a time when the entire, world was cautious about the infection and orders had been issued advising against gatherings, such an incident was shameful. Such acts that endanger the public reflect poorly on the society, he wrote.

