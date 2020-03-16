COVID-19: Situation under control, says Health Minister

Attempting to allay apprehensions raised by the DMK over the spread of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK government on Monday reiterated that the situation was “under control” and there was no need to panic.

However, the DMK urged the Chief Minister to hold video conference meetings with his counterparts in neighbouring States.

Replying to the concerns raised by DMK Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan in the House, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar listed the efforts taken by the State government as precautionary measures. Certain restrictive actions against non-essential establishments, such as cinema halls and shopping malls have been effected in border districts, he said.

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour, Mr. Duraimurugan said the general public had fears over the spread of the virus and referred to Legislative Assemblies in Kerala and Odisha, which adjourned their proceedings due to its threat. He further urged the CM to hold video conference meetings with his counterparts in neighbouring States over the issue.

Replying, Mr. Vijayabaskar said the CM has ordered the sanction of ₹60 crore for screening and precautionary measures across the State. He underlined the importance of washing hands by people.

Later in the day, Speaker P. Dhanapal said visitors would not be allowed to watch House proceedings as part of precautionary measures against COVID-19.