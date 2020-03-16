COVID-19: Tripura declares closure of educational institutions till March 31

Tripura government on Monday announced closure of all educational institutions in the State in an attempt to stem spread of COVID-19. Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, who announced the decision at a press conference, informed that the closure would remain effective till March 31.
The decision was announced after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The meeting also reviewed precautionary initiatives of the government to check spread of the deadly virus.
Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar has convened a press conference in the afternoon to elaborate other measures to check spread of the disease.
Health officials confirmed that no positive case had so far been detected in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.