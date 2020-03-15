Coronavirus | 20 passengers evacuated at Kochi airport after man who tested positive found on flight

Twenty people on a Dubai-bound Emirates flight from Kochi were evacuated before takeoff on Sunday after it was found that a native of the United Kingdom who tested positive for COVID-19 was among the 270 passengers.

It was earlier feared that all the passengers would undergo a check for the viral fever, however, health authorities took the call and decided to evacuate only 20. Later, the flight left for Dubai.

Airport communication said the U.K. native on a tour in Munnar. He was under surveillance but gave the slip to the authorities. He was later traced to the airport. At present, he is at the Kalamassery Government Medical College isolation ward while the other passengers evacuated from the flight are in Aluva hospital. The circumstances in which the tourist escaped surveillance in Munnar is being looked into even as authorities are reported to have alleged use of force by travel agent to get the tourist out of his hotel.

Airport sources said that the present situation did not call for the closure of the Kochi international airport.