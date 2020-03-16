Markets

Sensex plunges 2,000 points, Nifty below 9,500

A man watches the stock market index on a display screen on the facade of the the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai | File   | Photo Credit: AP

The benchmark equity indices lost more than 5% in the first hour of the trading session as investor sentiments continued to remain weak on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

At 9:45 a.m., the benchmark Sensex was trading at 32,091.31, down 2,012.17 points or 5.90%.

All the 30 constituents of the index were trading deep in the red with at least 13 stocks trading more than 5% lower.

Banking majors like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Indusind Bank along with HDFC, Titan, Bajaj Finance and ITC were among the top losers in the Sensex pack.

On an overall basis, more than 1,300 stocks were in the red, as against less than 300 gainers.

The broader Nifty plunged 5.70% or 567.55 points to trade at 9,387.65.

The VIX index continued its surge with a spike of over 13% in the first hour of the trading session in Monday.

