Hotels, resorts offer pool parties and rain dance for Holi amid water crisis in Bengaluru 

March 16, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Even as Bengaluru continues to grapple with water scarcity, hotels, resorts, and event organisers have started preparations for Holi festival, which falls on March 25. These events include pool parties, rain dances and unlimited colour play. There are at least 70 to 80 events listed on various booking apps as of now.

While events are being organised across the city, most of them are concentrated in East and Southeast Bengaluru. Citizens have pointed out that what is more alarming is the fact that most of these parties have been organised for more than one day, and some even over the weekend. With most of these events requiring a large amount of water, citizens have expressed concerns about organising such programmes at the time of water crisis.

“It would be inappropriate to waste water at such events at a time like this. While it is okay for people to celebrate it on a small scale at their houses, as it is important to celebrate festivals, these large events should not be permitted in the city. We hope that the government cracks down on such large events,” said Nitin Seshadri, citizen activist from Koramangala.

Many also took to social media to express their dismay at these events being organised and urged the government as well as the citizens to take appropriate action. “Please ban large-scale Holi celebrations in Bengaluru because of the water crisis. Holi gatherings at hotels/resorts and parties will lead to more water wastage,” said a social media user on X.

However, some organisers have also announced that they will be hosting dry Holi events, flower Holi events, and pet-friendly Holi events which would not use synthetic colours or water. Hotels and resorts argue that the celebration would not waste much water as recycled water will be used for parties.

“When cricket matches are being allowed in Bengaluru, then it is not fair to ask hotels and resorts to stop business completely on that day. This comes once a year. However, as we also do not want to waste water, discharged water from RO filters and other recycled water will be used for pool parties and rain dances. The water from rain dances will also be recycled for the next batch,” said P.C. Rao, president, Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association.

He added that there would hardly be a wastage of 10 to 20% for these events and 80% of it would be recycled.

When contacted to check about the guidelines which would be issued for such Holi events, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar told The Hindu, “For domestic celebrations, we do not have any restrictions as it is a socio-cultural event. We have asked them to use water judiciously though. For commercial celebrations, we are yet to take a call.”

