A migrant fisherman fishing at Chulliyar Dam in Muthalamada panchayat in Palakkad. File
A fruit bat or grey headed flying fox.

The rise of zoonotic viral and bacterial disease deaths in Kerala

K S Sudhi
Amid the challenges posed by an erratic monsoon, farming operations are under way at Arimbur in Thrissur. 

Flayed by fickle weather

Dhinesh Kallungal
A member of the Kadhali Kudumbashree joint liability group in Varani ward in Malampuzha grama panchayat in Palakkad district.

A carpet of flowers for Onam

R K Roshni
The remains of a temporary mud bund which was built last season on the mouth of the Enamavu regulator.

Saline intrusion threatens survival of Kerala’s kole fields

Mini Muringatheri
Roti being made at a shop of migrant worker at Kandanthara near Perumbavoor town.

Migrant workers in Kerala - misunderstood and vilified

M.P. Praveen
While the aspiration to migrate for higher studies and work has long been ubiquitous across Kerala, the growing tide of students setting their sights on institutions in other States and abroad has created a hard reality for Kerala’s colleges

Student exodus a reality check for Kerala

U. Hiran
Sujith Swami Nikarthil, an enterprising farmer from Kanjikuzhy has set up a banana farm based on the Israeli model of agriculture in the nearby Cherthala South grama panchayat in Alappuzha.

Nature takes firm root in these veggie farms

Sam Paul A.
Chendamangalam Synagogue in Muziris region.

Muziris back in the limelight

John L. Paul
Rough sea battering the Ambalappuzha coast in Alappuzha district.

Fishermen in Kerala live on edge as coastal erosion destroys homes

Tiki Rajwi
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Big biz on Net comes with riders

Anasuya Menon
Activists of the Kerala Students Union gherao Principal A. Muhammed Thaha on the MSM College campus at Kayamkulam.

Higher education in low spirits

Sarath Babu George
SFI workers staging a demonstration in front of the Amal Jyothi College College of Engineering, Kanjirappally, to protest against the suicide of Shraddha Satheesh.

Unease on self-financing college campuses in Kerala

U. Hiran,K S Sudhi
Wards of migrant workers at SNHSS Thrikkanarvattom in Kochi.

Project for schooling of migrant children in Kerala at a crossroads

M.P. Praveen
Migrant students at SNHSS Thrikkanarvattom in Kochi.

What’s discourse oriented pedagogy?

M.P. Praveen
After a sizzling summer, pre-monsoon clouds gather over the skies at Manjapara, near Sulthan Bathery, in Wayanad district.

Kerala spotlight | Awaiting monsoon with hope and dread

K S Sudhi

Panic in human habitations: New villain on the block?

K S Sudhi
Illustratiion for The Hindu

Substance abuse in Kerala | On a high, at a social cost

Navamy Sudhish
Cinema posters displayed at MG Road in Kochi. Despite the steady number of new releases, only a few pass the test at the box-office. Only one movie out of the over 75 movies released since January 2023 clicked, showing the downward trend in the multi-crore Malayalam film industry.

Not a rosy picture on the silver screen in Kerala

G. Krishnakumar
Gulikan theyyam at a sacred grove in Kasaragod.

Green fading away to dull grey

Adarsh B. Pradeep
Soaking up the luxury: Enjoying an energising splash of water at a theme park at Malampuzha, near Palakkad, on a hot summer day.

Palakkad sweats, but escapes with moderate discomfort

Abdul Latheef Naha
Here flowed the Nila: This year, the Bharathapuzha had dried up months ahead of the peak summer season. A view near Ottappalam in Palakkad.

Heat rains down on Kerala

Tiki Rajwi

Malayalis touring the world this summer

John L. Paul

Domestic tourists hill stations bound

Dhinesh Kallungal
Visitors look at a community art project from north-western Bangladesh in the village of Balia ‘Bhumi’ at the 2023 Kochi-Muziris Biennale. The biennale is one of Asia’s biggest contemporary art festivals.

Going gets tougher for Kochi biennale

Priyadarshini S.
Shubigi Rao, curator of the just-concluded edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. File.

Kochi biennale: An act of coming together, of building community

Anasuya Menon
The KBF is learnt to have spent about ₹17.16 crore for the edition and the total expenditure is estimated to be around ₹19.5 crore

It’s a tight rope walk for Kochi biennale foundation

Anasuya Menon
Activists of the Vilappilsala Janakeeya Samithi and local people carry out a victory march after the district administration withdrew the police force deployed at the panchayat to facilitate the reaching of the equipment for the leachate treatment plant to the solid waste treatment of the city corporation at Vilappilsala.

Accidental shift to decentralised waste management helps Thiruvananthapuram

S.R. Praveen
The Brahmapuram fiasco remains a classic case of how authorities have failed to resolve the long-standing issue of waste management in the commercial capital of Kerala. Fire and Rescue Services personnel toiling to put out the smoke during the recent fire breakout at the waste treatment plant.

Brahmapuram fire exposes gaps in waste management

G. Krishnakumar
An artist imaginmation of the Vaikom Satyagraha

Satyagraha that heralded modernism in Kerala

U. Hiran
Fire and Rescue Services personnel trying to douse the fire at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Kundannur, Thrissur. The accident on January 30 claimed a life.

Mayhem, sparked by storage on the sly

G. Krishnakumar
A view of firecracker storage explosion site at Muttinakam in Varapuzha, near Kochi. The blast on February 28 claimed one life.

When festivities go up in flames

Mini Muringatheri
Mari, a tribal woman of Murikkilery Oorali tribal hamlet. The woman became mentally upset after she missed her three daughters during the police firing at Muthanga. Though the children were jailed they were yet to get compensation.

Struggle for land not over for tribespeople of Muthanga

E.M. Manoj
A scene from the drama She Archive performed as part of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad’s Statewide foot march in Kochi.

A long march for Kerala and science

S. Anandan
After being evicted for the Vallarpadam ICTT project, P.T. Francis has been residing at his sister’s home for the past 15 years.

15 years on, no succour for Moolampilly evictees

M.P. Praveen
About 20% of the widening work has been completed on the three major stretches of the National Highway-66 in Kozhikode district.

National Highway works in Kerala finally on track

John L. Paul
Representational image of eateries in Fort Kochi, Kerala

Eating out, a walk on eggshells in Kerala

G. Krishnakumar
Image for representation only

How food becomes poison

C Maya
Representational image of food safety officials inspecting a roadside eatery

Food safety officials grapple with lack of facilities, staff shortage

A S Jayanth
A view of vessels stationed at the houseboat terminal at the Punnamada Finishing Point in Alappuzha.

Kerala’s houseboat sector in uncharted waters

Sam Paul A.
Rescue operation under way at the Kannitta boat jetty after a houseboat sank in the backwaters on June 11, 2022.

Kerala Maritime Board with skeletal staff struggles to ensure legal, safety compliance

Sam Paul A.
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Medical negligence remains a reality

U. Hiran
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Battered and bruised | Tensions at Kerala hospitals

U. Hiran
A herd of wild elephants drinking water from the Anakkulam river.

Anakkulam presents a different picture

Sandeep Vellaram
A tusker in the Suryanelli hills near Chinnakkanal.

An elephantine issue in Munnar

Sandeep Vellaram
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

POCSO survivors left in the lurch

Navamy Sudhish
Aspinwall House, main venue of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Kochi.

Search is on for a permanent venue

Priyadershini S
Aspinwall House, the main venue of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Kochi.

Out of the blues, emerges Biennale

Priyadershini S
For a better deal: Online food delivery workers take out a march to the zonal office of Swiggy in Kochi recently. They have been on a strike for over ten days seeking higher wages. Dealing with a faceless system has been the biggest challenge for workers in the sector, they say.

Labour pain: why food delivery agents are up in arms

S.R. Praveen
Wearing jerseys of their favorite teams, youngsters taking out a country boat ride in the Kadalundipuzha at Anakkayam, near Malappuram, on Thursday, heralding the FIFA World Cup beginning in Qatar on Sunday.

Kerala’s love for soccer belies developmental shortcomings

M.P. Praveen
The Avalappandi Canal, near Perambra, in Kozhikode has turned pink due to massive flowering of the invasive alien species Red Cabomba. It chokes the waterbodies ecologically and economically, affecting the growth of native aquatic plants and freshwater fish. Red Cabomba has been found in seven rivers and two lakes in the southern Western Ghats alone. Native to Central and South America, it is a popular aquarium plant.

Alien invasion of a different kind: How exotic pets are threatening Kerala’s biodiversity

Mini Muringatheri
Members of a rapid response team preparing to cull ducks at Vazhuthanam, near Haripad, last week.

Kuttanad feverish following bird flu outbreak

Sam Paul A.
A farmer guides his ducks through the Pampa river at SN Kadavu near Karuvatta.

Reluctance of airlines to ship samples delays testing

Sam Paul A.
Kerala Forest Department officers setting a trap to capture a tiger in Munnar

A sense of unease in Idukki plantations with a ‘spike’ in attacks on cattle

Sandeep Vellaram
The tiger that was captured from Mananthavady municipality limits in Wayanad district earlier this year

Free-roaming big cats maul farmers’ livelihood in Wayanad

E.M. Manoj

Knee-jerk reactions won’t do, a one-time plan is crucial, says wildlife expert

K S Sudhi
A wild elephant crossing the railway track at Kottekkad, Palakkad.

Elephants meet with a gory end on rail tracks in Kerala

Abdul Latheef Naha
Image used for representational purpose only.

MVD powerless to stop vehicle stunts on social media

Dhinesh Kallungal
A view of Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam.

On cards, a piscine apocalypse in Kerala

Navamy Sudhish
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Rising aspirations aiding higher education abroad

G. Krishnakumar
A rubber plantation in the eastern high ranges of Kottayam.

Fortunes are stretching a bit too thin for rubber

U. Hiran
A farmer packing the rambutan harvested from a fruit farm at Mukkoottuthara near Erumely, Kottayam district.

Why many Kerala farmers are ditching cash crops like rubber for rambutan and other exotic fruits

U. Hiran
Danger zone: (from left) A view of the Adoormala hillside where a landslip struck last month

Kerala landslips | On shaky ground

U. Hiran
Extreme weather events are on the rise with the warming climate. A motorist negotiating heavy rain in Kottayam. File photo

Music of monsoon gives way to lurking fear

U. Hiran
A man dressed as Mahabali walks near a floral carpet (Pookkalam) made in a bid to create a Guinness record in Kozhikode.

How floriculture is helping Kerala’s economy

K S Sudhi
Cultivation of marigold at Anthikkad.

Anthikkad’s tryst with marigold

Mini Muringatheri
Children collect flowers to make pookalam on the occasion of Atham.

Rain plays spoilsport for farmers

Navamy Sudhish
Mounting pressure: Fishermen lay siege to the Vizhinjam port with their boats during a protest against the project recently.

Vizhinjam port | In troubled waters

Tiki Rajwi
Fishers and citizens lay siege to Adani port during their protest against Adani Group’s port development project at Vizhinjam, in Thiruvananthapuram

Climate vagaries to blame for coastal erosion: studies

Dhinesh Kallungal
Gold seized at Calicut airport in 2018

Gold smuggling: The law is a bit brittle

A. Mithosh Joseph
illustration: satheesh vellinezhi

Grime on the gold: The notorious connection between gold smuggling and ‘missing‘ cases in north Kerala

A. Mithosh Joseph
The skywalk across Rajaji Road connecting the Mofussil bus stand and V.K. Krishna Menon Indoor Stadium in Kozhikode can be accessed using elevators, escalators, or stairs.

Improving walkability index

Aabha Raveendran
Open spaces in Kerala. File Photo.

Open spaces at a premium

R K Roshni
With cars and other vehicles being parked on footpaths, the police and the Motor Vehicles department are facing flak for inadequate rule enforcement. A scene from Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra in Kochi.

Pedestrians edged out

John L. Paul
The dilapidated 160-plus-year-old pier on the Alappuzha beach.

Alappuzha Heritage Project in limbo

Sam Paul A.
A view of the Paravur synagogue.

Muziris Heritage Project to conserve historic port’s legacy rudderless

John L. Paul
Workers preparing a field for pokkali farming at Kadamakudy near Kochi. The field used for shrimp farming switches to pokkali farming ahead of the monsoon.

Pokkali gasping

M.P. Praveen
The Western Ghats as seen from Walayar.

Madhav Gadgil stands his ground

K S Sudhi
Ghats’ treasures: The Koomban Mala, the evergreen forested hills of Silent Valley National Park that contribute to the richness of the Western Ghats, captured from Karuvarakundu in Malappuram district.

ESZ case | Gadgil’s WGEEP report back in the spotlight

K S Sudhi
Cardamom harvest in Idukki. Cardamom crop is hit by a change in weather patterns, adding to the agrarian distress in the State.

Climate change and food security

Navamy Sudhish
Illustration for The Hindu Illustration for TH_Startup Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Start-ups anchoring knowledge economy

M.P. Praveen

UAVs to the rescue of farming community

E.M. Manoj
Agriculture department officials demonstrating aerial precision spraying of fertilizer on paddy. A scene from the Peringara polders near Thiruvalla in upper Kuttanad.

Drones to reboot farming activities

K A Martin
Mangrove vegetation across the State is dwindling due to human intervention. A view of a mangrove at Chilavannur, Kochi.

Kerala’s mangroves in troubled waters

K S Sudhi

Tourism will take wings

John L. Paul

A waterway sputters on

John L. Paul
A house destroyed in the 2018 mega floods at Kuttamangalam in Kainakary, Alappuzha

Kuttanad’s climate refugees

Sam Paul A.,U. Hiran
Mini Antony

Not always a rosy picture

K A Martin
Member-labourers of Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society.

The Uralungal success story

K A Martin
One of the vegetable gardens promoted by the Palliyakkal Service Cooperative Bank, near Ezhikkara, in North Paravur.

Coops revving up social economy

K A Martin

Digital validation of databank in limbo

K S Sudhi
The makeshift house of Krishnadas at a paddyland at Erimayur near Palakkad town. His application for reclaiming a 10-cent paddy-wetland which the government had allotted him for constructing a house was rejected citing the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008. 

An Act at a crossroads

K S Sudhi
Remains of a house that collapsed in a sea surge at Neerkunnam in Alappuzha.

Inland migration to escape a violent sea

Sam Paul A.
Families who lost their houses in sea erosion being accommodated inside a warehouse at Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram.

Bearing the brunt of erosion

Tiki Rajwi
Men and machines at work on a sediment deposit on the Pampa. A scene from Vazhakunnam, near Kozhenchery, in Pathanamthitta.

Restoration debate: Conservation or destruction

U. Hiran
The rise of zoonotic viral and bacterial disease deaths in Kerala
Zoonotic viral and bacterial diseases are increasingly affecting Kerala, with their occurrence going up over the years. K.S. Sudhi speaks to experts, to find out why

September 21, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated September 22, 2023 11:52 am IST

K S Sudhi
K S Sudhi
A fruit bat or grey headed flying fox.

A fruit bat or grey headed flying fox.

On September 5, S. Rajani, a homemaker from Perunad in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district visited Laha, a nearby tribal settlement, along with her husband and son. They were carrying about 100 packets of freshly cooked rice and vegetable curry carefully packed in plantain leaves and wrapped in newspapers.

The meals were for less privileged children living in dilapidated homes. When they received the packets, their smiles made memories come rushing to Rajani. She thought of her daughter Abhiramai, who would’ve turned 13 this year, and her eyes welled up.

The day marked the child’s first death anniversary. Abhirami sustained a stray dog bite when she was fetching milk from a home nearby. She succumbed to rabies, one of 27 people who died in 2022. A year on, Rajani’s pain has not abated. Loud dog barks send shivers down her spine, drowning her in the agonising memories of her daughter’s painful end.

Kerala is becoming increasingly susceptible to zoonotic diseases, which leave a trail of familial economic and health impacts. Outbreaks occur mostly in villages abutting forested regions.

The Thrissur Corporation will soon embark on a mission to conduct a census of street dogs.

The Thrissur Corporation will soon embark on a mission to conduct a census of street dogs.

Leptospirosis continues to be the killer zoonotic disease in the State, with 290 deaths in 2022, followed by scrub typhus, which claimed 24 lives last year. The deaths due to rabies also paint a grim picture. While five people succumbed to the viral infection in 2020, the death toll recorded an over 100% increase in 2021, with 11 cases. Last year, 27 rabies deaths were reported, according to the data on communicable disease available with the State Surveillance Unit of the Directorate of Health Services, Kerala.

Most recently, Nipah, the deadly zoonotic viral disease, made its fourth date with the State since 2018 and claimed two lives. The resurfacing of the disease, believed to be spread by bats, the reservoir of the pathogen, caused widespread panic among people in Kozhikode district, from where the deaths were reported. It also threw life out of gear for a large number of people, who were forced to stay indoors after the authorities notified their localities as containment zones.

Young pigs

Young pigs

Those such as Babu Kunnath, who came into direct contact with the dead or infected, are forced to stay in quarantine for 21 days, the incubation period of the Nipah virus. “My exposure to the disease happened when I took Mangalatt Harris, a native of Vadakara in Kozhikode, who later died of the disease, to a hospital after he complained of severe headache and high fever,” he says. Kunnath was working as a carpenter in Harris’s house.

On the trail of rabies cases in Kerala

Harris was admitted to an isolation ward of a hospital after testing positive for the disease, but succumbed to the virus a few days later, says Kunnath, who is in quarantine at home along with Harris’s two brothers. Their friends and relatives leave food and water outside their rooms.

The disease surveillance efforts undertaken in Kozhikode district following the outbreak of the disease witnessed 1,286 people on the contact list, including 276 in the high-risk category. Six of the 267 body fluid samples from people who showed some signs of the disease had tested positive, indicating the potential for the spread of the disease. However, the containment efforts proved fruitful as none tested positive later.

Less heard of

Medical experts say leptospirosis comes second after rabies among zoonotic diseases in Kerala in terms of spread. Though considered seasonal earlier, the disease is now being diagnosed during the non-rainy season too. While leptospirosis claimed 48 lives in 2020, it nearly doubled in 2021 with 95 deaths, and it jumped by over 305% in 2022. The State health authorities have identified leptospirosis hotspots in almost all districts in Kerala.

Around 80,000 birds, mostly ducks, were dead/culled in the last bout of avian flu which was first detected at Vazhuthanam in Alappuzha in October 2022.

Around 80,000 birds, mostly ducks, were dead/culled in the last bout of avian flu which was first detected at Vazhuthanam in Alappuzha in October 2022.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that is commonly spread to humans from rodents, says S. Nandakumar, Disease Investigation Officer, State Institute for Animal Diseases, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala’s State capital.

Brucellosis, a bacterial disease infecting farm animals and dogs; scrub typhus, a bacterium from mites; and Kyasanur Forest Disease caused by a virus named after the forest, are the other zoonoses that have made their presence known in the State over the past few years. A host of factors contribute to the spread of zoonotic diseases, including the increased number of migrations within India, from far-flung areas, says Dr. Nandakumar, a veterinarian, who is part of a national team investigating the outbreak of Nipah.

Though Kerala shares its political boundaries with only two States, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, there are 18 animal entry check-posts in six districts through which a large number of cattle are brought in. Palakkad district alone has seven check-posts. The strengthening of check-posts by posting veterinary doctors and point-of-care testing methods can prevent the entry of diseases to the State, he says.

Lakshmi Balachandran, a second-year student at a medical college on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, came home from her hostel a few months ago with a running fever. Her fever, which dropped on taking an antipyretic tablet, returned as the effect of the drug waned away. “A haematological analysis confirmed my doubts,” says her mother, U. Anuja, who is the State coordinator of the Prevention of Infectious and Epidemic Diseases Cell.

Lakshmi tested positive for leptospirosis. Though people working in fields and outdoors are generally considered vulnerable to this zoonotic disease, a walk along water-logged roads could become medically significant for anyone, say health experts.

Mosquito menace

Climate change, says Dr. Anuja, plays an important role in the spread of vector-borne diseases. The ideal temperature for breeding of mosquitoes is between 15 and 30 ° C. If the atmospheric temperature of a place, which was earlier unsuitable for mosquitoes, turns favourable due to global warming and associated weather changes, the pathogen and the vector will grow there. This will lead to the spread of such diseases in new areas, explains Dr. Anuja, who is also the Head of the Community Medicine Department of the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Pathogens of zoonotic diseases exist in the natural ecosystem. Any stress in the ecosystem or people entering wild habitats for agro-forestry purposes could trigger or even bring diseases to human habitations. Pressure on bats, for instance, could increase the chance of shredding of pathogens, explains Dr. Anuja, on the Nipah outbreak.

Invasions hurt

K.V. Sankaran, one of the coordinating lead authors of the global assessment of invasive alien species by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Service (IPBES), highlights the reports linking invasions of species alien to an area with zoonoses. Established alien species can contribute to zoonosis by increasing the abundance of already existing pathogens and by introducing new pathogens, he says.

There are now increasing reports linking invasive rats to the emergence of plague, murine typhus, scrub typhus, and leptospirosis throughout the world. The IPBES report notes that malaria, Zika, and West Nile fever are known to be spread by invasive alien mosquitoes. There is also evidence that invasion by alien mosquito species exacerbated the spread of yellow fever, chikungunya, and dengue fever across the globe, he notes.

Invasive plants too are responsible for the spread of human diseases. The dense invasive shrub Lantana camara in East Africa provided a new habitat for the tsetse fly, the carrier of Trypanosoma parasites which cause sleeping sickness in human beings.

Government plans to make Kerala rabies-free in three years, says Minister

Quoting publications on zoonotic diseases, he says that since a majority of such diseases originate from wildlife, as evident from the outbreaks of Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), Nipah, and chikungunya, caution should be exercised while translocating wild animals as it may lead to a change in pathogen ecology and distribution. Also, pet trade and aquaculture may provide more opportunities for contact between alien hosts and humans, he cautions.

Future tense

A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Kerala, feels that the State should create an edifice of research, development, and diagnostic facilities to handle emerging health situations such as Nipah. The services of the Kerala unit of the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, and the Indian Council for Medical Research will now be used for strengthening the diagnostics and medical research infrastructure of the State. The State government has initiated plans in this direction, says Hanish.

“The State Forest Department and the Department of Animal Husbandry shall jointly undertake research projects on various aspects of zoonotic diseases. We need to identify the causative factors of the outbreak and the mode of transmission of the disease. A deep understanding of these is necessary as the risks can only be abated and not eliminated,” he suggests.

Besides the health impact caused by zoonotic diseases, rabies cases caused by street dogs have also brought additional financial burden on the exchequer by way of the commitment to provide compensation to the victims in Kerala.

Come September 28, Rajani and her husband will travel to Kochi to present her compensation claim for the death of her daughter before the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Siri Jagan committee, which recommends compensation to street dog-bite victims. The committee has been hamstrung due to the paucity of funds.

Though the committee has asked her to be present at its Kochi office on September 28 to consider her application, those on the panel are unsure when the victims will get the compensation. A large number of claims, cleared by the committee earlier, are awaiting payment. The lack of financial support from the government has hamstrung even the functioning of the panel, say panel sources.

For Rajani, or any parent, no money can compensate for the loss suffered following the death of their child. A year after the tragic incident, the family is yet to overcome the grief and shock caused by the zoonosis. Leaving his job in Kuwait, her husband returned to their hometown to rebuild their lives.

