The Uralungal success story

Largest labour contract cooperative in the State and provides employment to over 13,000 people

Largest labour contract cooperative in the State and provides employment to over 13,000 people

Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative society Limited at Vadakara, Kozhikode, has been acknowledged as one of the best cooperative societies in the world by the World Cooperative Monitor project of the International Cooperative Alliance in 2018. It has also wide recognition as the best labour contract society in India under the Indian Cooperative Congress 2013.

From 2019, the labour contract cooperative is also a permanent member of the International Cooperative Alliance, which is a non-governmental federation of cooperatives and the cooperative movement, says a spokesman for the cooperative.

The society was formed in 1925 by the disciples of social reformer Sri Guru Vagbhatananda in the village of Uralungal, near Vadakara, in Kozhikode.

The society has displayed the power of cooperation to the people by growing into a name synonymous with quality, workmanship, precision, and efficiency in construction works, especially that of roads and bridges in the State.

It adheres to the ideals of social harmony, inclusion, and selfless service. It has grown into the largest labour contract cooperative in the State and provides employment to more than 13,000 people.

In the course of time, the society has turned out to be a preferred partner for infrastructure development.

The confidence generated by the efficiency of the society is evident from the way the work to cast and deploy sea protection tetrapods along the Chellanam coast in Ernakulam has been handed over to the society.

The deployment of tetrapods is part of a ₹344-crore project to protect the coastal village from severe sea erosion. Nearly seven km of the most vulnerable segment of the coast will come under tetrapod protection in the first phase of the project.