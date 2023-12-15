GIFT a SubscriptionGift
This story is part of
Spotlight- Kerala
A migrant fisherman fishing at Chulliyar Dam in Muthalamada panchayat in Palakkad. File
The fact remains that legal deterrents such as the Dowry Prohibition Act notwithstanding, the malaise of giving and taking dowry has clung on to the social fabric of Kerala

Dowry is still a dream-killer

Tiki Rajwi
Bodies of three students of Cusat being kept at the university for the public to pay last respects. Four persons died and several others were injured in a stampede at the university in Kochi on November 25 ahead of a music concert.

Tears flow ahead of music   

G. Krishnakumar
Radha Venu, 76, of Eroor in Ernakulam district with her social welfare pension of ₹1,600 which she received on Wednesday.

Woes of those who wait for social security pension in Kerala

Tiki Rajwi
Dashed hopes: The family of K.G. Prasad at his cremation site at Ambedkar Colony, Kuttanad, Alappuzha

The real price of paddy

Sam Paul A.,Abdul Latheef Naha
Illustration for The Hindu

Down memory lane with Kerala’s pulp fiction writers

U. Hiran
Passengers on Parasuram Express moving to the exit of the Kozhikode railway station. The train coming from Mangaluru nearly empties at Kozhikode with most of the office-goers disembarking.

On the wrong track | Why daily commute is an ordeal for train passengers in northern Kerala

Aabha Raveendran
A fallow land at Pangalam forest hamlet in Wayanad.

Trip to Chettyalathur tribal colony in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary reveals settlers’ plight

E.M. Manoj
The multi-crore loan scam of the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank has rocked the entire cooperative sector in Kerala.

Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank scam | Depositors in dire straits

Mini Muringatheri
The police exhuming bodies of the two youngsters who were secretly buried after being electrocuted from an illegal power trap at a paddy field at Karingarapully near Palakkad.

Palakkad’s electric death traps 

Abdul Latheef Naha
Kudumbasree workers packing meals at a Kudumbashree Janakeeya Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.

Plate of woes for Kerala’s Janakeeya Hotels

R K Roshni
People throng the Rainbow bridge on Marine Drive braving showers on Wednesday night.

Walk this way 

K S Sudhi
A fruit bat or grey headed flying fox.

The rise of zoonotic viral and bacterial disease deaths in Kerala

K S Sudhi
Amid the challenges posed by an erratic monsoon, farming operations are under way at Arimbur in Thrissur. 

Flayed by fickle weather

Dhinesh Kallungal
A member of the Kadhali Kudumbashree joint liability group in Varani ward in Malampuzha grama panchayat in Palakkad district.

A carpet of flowers for Onam

R K Roshni
The remains of a temporary mud bund which was built last season on the mouth of the Enamavu regulator.

Saline intrusion threatens survival of Kerala’s kole fields

Mini Muringatheri
Roti being made at a shop of migrant worker at Kandanthara near Perumbavoor town.

Migrant workers in Kerala - misunderstood and vilified

M.P. Praveen
While the aspiration to migrate for higher studies and work has long been ubiquitous across Kerala, the growing tide of students setting their sights on institutions in other States and abroad has created a hard reality for Kerala’s colleges

Student exodus a reality check for Kerala

U. Hiran
Sujith Swami Nikarthil, an enterprising farmer from Kanjikuzhy has set up a banana farm based on the Israeli model of agriculture in the nearby Cherthala South grama panchayat in Alappuzha.

Nature takes firm root in these veggie farms

Sam Paul A.
Chendamangalam Synagogue in Muziris region.

Muziris back in the limelight

John L. Paul
Rough sea battering the Ambalappuzha coast in Alappuzha district.

Fishermen in Kerala live on edge as coastal erosion destroys homes

Tiki Rajwi
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Big biz on Net comes with riders

Anasuya Menon
Activists of the Kerala Students Union gherao Principal A. Muhammed Thaha on the MSM College campus at Kayamkulam.

Higher education in low spirits

Sarath Babu George
SFI workers staging a demonstration in front of the Amal Jyothi College College of Engineering, Kanjirappally, to protest against the suicide of Shraddha Satheesh.

Unease on self-financing college campuses in Kerala

U. Hiran,K S Sudhi
Wards of migrant workers at SNHSS Thrikkanarvattom in Kochi.

Project for schooling of migrant children in Kerala at a crossroads

M.P. Praveen
Migrant students at SNHSS Thrikkanarvattom in Kochi.

What’s discourse oriented pedagogy?

M.P. Praveen
After a sizzling summer, pre-monsoon clouds gather over the skies at Manjapara, near Sulthan Bathery, in Wayanad district.

Kerala spotlight | Awaiting monsoon with hope and dread

K S Sudhi

Panic in human habitations: New villain on the block?

K S Sudhi
Illustratiion for The Hindu

Substance abuse in Kerala | On a high, at a social cost

Navamy Sudhish
Cinema posters displayed at MG Road in Kochi. Despite the steady number of new releases, only a few pass the test at the box-office. Only one movie out of the over 75 movies released since January 2023 clicked, showing the downward trend in the multi-crore Malayalam film industry.

Not a rosy picture on the silver screen in Kerala

G. Krishnakumar
Gulikan theyyam at a sacred grove in Kasaragod.

Green fading away to dull grey

Adarsh B. Pradeep
Soaking up the luxury: Enjoying an energising splash of water at a theme park at Malampuzha, near Palakkad, on a hot summer day.

Palakkad sweats, but escapes with moderate discomfort

Abdul Latheef Naha
Here flowed the Nila: This year, the Bharathapuzha had dried up months ahead of the peak summer season. A view near Ottappalam in Palakkad.

Heat rains down on Kerala

Tiki Rajwi

Malayalis touring the world this summer

John L. Paul

Domestic tourists hill stations bound

Dhinesh Kallungal
Visitors look at a community art project from north-western Bangladesh in the village of Balia ‘Bhumi’ at the 2023 Kochi-Muziris Biennale. The biennale is one of Asia’s biggest contemporary art festivals.

Going gets tougher for Kochi biennale

Priyadarshini S.
Shubigi Rao, curator of the just-concluded edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. File.

Kochi biennale: An act of coming together, of building community

Anasuya Menon
The KBF is learnt to have spent about ₹17.16 crore for the edition and the total expenditure is estimated to be around ₹19.5 crore

It’s a tight rope walk for Kochi biennale foundation

Anasuya Menon
Activists of the Vilappilsala Janakeeya Samithi and local people carry out a victory march after the district administration withdrew the police force deployed at the panchayat to facilitate the reaching of the equipment for the leachate treatment plant to the solid waste treatment of the city corporation at Vilappilsala.

Accidental shift to decentralised waste management helps Thiruvananthapuram

S.R. Praveen
The Brahmapuram fiasco remains a classic case of how authorities have failed to resolve the long-standing issue of waste management in the commercial capital of Kerala. Fire and Rescue Services personnel toiling to put out the smoke during the recent fire breakout at the waste treatment plant.

Brahmapuram fire exposes gaps in waste management

G. Krishnakumar
An artist imaginmation of the Vaikom Satyagraha

Satyagraha that heralded modernism in Kerala

U. Hiran
Fire and Rescue Services personnel trying to douse the fire at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Kundannur, Thrissur. The accident on January 30 claimed a life.

Mayhem, sparked by storage on the sly

G. Krishnakumar
A view of firecracker storage explosion site at Muttinakam in Varapuzha, near Kochi. The blast on February 28 claimed one life.

When festivities go up in flames

Mini Muringatheri
Mari, a tribal woman of Murikkilery Oorali tribal hamlet. The woman became mentally upset after she missed her three daughters during the police firing at Muthanga. Though the children were jailed they were yet to get compensation.

Struggle for land not over for tribespeople of Muthanga

E.M. Manoj
A scene from the drama She Archive performed as part of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad’s Statewide foot march in Kochi.

A long march for Kerala and science

S. Anandan
After being evicted for the Vallarpadam ICTT project, P.T. Francis has been residing at his sister’s home for the past 15 years.

15 years on, no succour for Moolampilly evictees

M.P. Praveen
About 20% of the widening work has been completed on the three major stretches of the National Highway-66 in Kozhikode district.

National Highway works in Kerala finally on track

John L. Paul
Representational image of eateries in Fort Kochi, Kerala

Eating out, a walk on eggshells in Kerala

G. Krishnakumar
Image for representation only

How food becomes poison

C Maya
Representational image of food safety officials inspecting a roadside eatery

Food safety officials grapple with lack of facilities, staff shortage

A S Jayanth
A view of vessels stationed at the houseboat terminal at the Punnamada Finishing Point in Alappuzha.

Kerala’s houseboat sector in uncharted waters

Sam Paul A.
Rescue operation under way at the Kannitta boat jetty after a houseboat sank in the backwaters on June 11, 2022.

Kerala Maritime Board with skeletal staff struggles to ensure legal, safety compliance

Sam Paul A.
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Medical negligence remains a reality

U. Hiran
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Battered and bruised | Tensions at Kerala hospitals

U. Hiran
A herd of wild elephants drinking water from the Anakkulam river.

Anakkulam presents a different picture

Sandeep Vellaram
A tusker in the Suryanelli hills near Chinnakkanal.

An elephantine issue in Munnar

Sandeep Vellaram
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

POCSO survivors left in the lurch

Navamy Sudhish
Aspinwall House, main venue of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Kochi.

Search is on for a permanent venue

Priyadershini S
Aspinwall House, the main venue of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Kochi.

Out of the blues, emerges Biennale

Priyadershini S
For a better deal: Online food delivery workers take out a march to the zonal office of Swiggy in Kochi recently. They have been on a strike for over ten days seeking higher wages. Dealing with a faceless system has been the biggest challenge for workers in the sector, they say.

Labour pain: why food delivery agents are up in arms

S.R. Praveen
Wearing jerseys of their favorite teams, youngsters taking out a country boat ride in the Kadalundipuzha at Anakkayam, near Malappuram, on Thursday, heralding the FIFA World Cup beginning in Qatar on Sunday.

Kerala’s love for soccer belies developmental shortcomings

M.P. Praveen
The Avalappandi Canal, near Perambra, in Kozhikode has turned pink due to massive flowering of the invasive alien species Red Cabomba. It chokes the waterbodies ecologically and economically, affecting the growth of native aquatic plants and freshwater fish. Red Cabomba has been found in seven rivers and two lakes in the southern Western Ghats alone. Native to Central and South America, it is a popular aquarium plant.

Alien invasion of a different kind: How exotic pets are threatening Kerala’s biodiversity

Mini Muringatheri
Members of a rapid response team preparing to cull ducks at Vazhuthanam, near Haripad, last week.

Kuttanad feverish following bird flu outbreak

Sam Paul A.
A farmer guides his ducks through the Pampa river at SN Kadavu near Karuvatta.

Reluctance of airlines to ship samples delays testing

Sam Paul A.
Kerala Forest Department officers setting a trap to capture a tiger in Munnar

A sense of unease in Idukki plantations with a ‘spike’ in attacks on cattle

Sandeep Vellaram
The tiger that was captured from Mananthavady municipality limits in Wayanad district earlier this year

Free-roaming big cats maul farmers’ livelihood in Wayanad

E.M. Manoj

Knee-jerk reactions won’t do, a one-time plan is crucial, says wildlife expert

K S Sudhi
A wild elephant crossing the railway track at Kottekkad, Palakkad.

Elephants meet with a gory end on rail tracks in Kerala

Abdul Latheef Naha
Image used for representational purpose only.

MVD powerless to stop vehicle stunts on social media

Dhinesh Kallungal
A view of Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam.

On cards, a piscine apocalypse in Kerala

Navamy Sudhish
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Rising aspirations aiding higher education abroad

G. Krishnakumar
A rubber plantation in the eastern high ranges of Kottayam.

Fortunes are stretching a bit too thin for rubber

U. Hiran
A farmer packing the rambutan harvested from a fruit farm at Mukkoottuthara near Erumely, Kottayam district.

Why many Kerala farmers are ditching cash crops like rubber for rambutan and other exotic fruits

U. Hiran
Danger zone: (from left) A view of the Adoormala hillside where a landslip struck last month

Kerala landslips | On shaky ground

U. Hiran
Extreme weather events are on the rise with the warming climate. A motorist negotiating heavy rain in Kottayam. File photo

Music of monsoon gives way to lurking fear

U. Hiran
A man dressed as Mahabali walks near a floral carpet (Pookkalam) made in a bid to create a Guinness record in Kozhikode.

How floriculture is helping Kerala’s economy

K S Sudhi
Cultivation of marigold at Anthikkad.

Anthikkad’s tryst with marigold

Mini Muringatheri
Children collect flowers to make pookalam on the occasion of Atham.

Rain plays spoilsport for farmers

Navamy Sudhish
Mounting pressure: Fishermen lay siege to the Vizhinjam port with their boats during a protest against the project recently.

Vizhinjam port | In troubled waters

Tiki Rajwi
Fishers and citizens lay siege to Adani port during their protest against Adani Group’s port development project at Vizhinjam, in Thiruvananthapuram

Climate vagaries to blame for coastal erosion: studies

Dhinesh Kallungal
Gold seized at Calicut airport in 2018

Gold smuggling: The law is a bit brittle

A. Mithosh Joseph
illustration: satheesh vellinezhi

Grime on the gold: The notorious connection between gold smuggling and ‘missing‘ cases in north Kerala

A. Mithosh Joseph
The skywalk across Rajaji Road connecting the Mofussil bus stand and V.K. Krishna Menon Indoor Stadium in Kozhikode can be accessed using elevators, escalators, or stairs.

Improving walkability index

Aabha Raveendran
Open spaces in Kerala. File Photo.

Open spaces at a premium

R K Roshni
With cars and other vehicles being parked on footpaths, the police and the Motor Vehicles department are facing flak for inadequate rule enforcement. A scene from Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra in Kochi.

Pedestrians edged out

John L. Paul
The dilapidated 160-plus-year-old pier on the Alappuzha beach.

Alappuzha Heritage Project in limbo

Sam Paul A.
A view of the Paravur synagogue.

Muziris Heritage Project to conserve historic port’s legacy rudderless

John L. Paul
Workers preparing a field for pokkali farming at Kadamakudy near Kochi. The field used for shrimp farming switches to pokkali farming ahead of the monsoon.

Pokkali gasping

M.P. Praveen
The Western Ghats as seen from Walayar.

Madhav Gadgil stands his ground

K S Sudhi
Ghats’ treasures: The Koomban Mala, the evergreen forested hills of Silent Valley National Park that contribute to the richness of the Western Ghats, captured from Karuvarakundu in Malappuram district.

ESZ case | Gadgil’s WGEEP report back in the spotlight

K S Sudhi
Cardamom harvest in Idukki. Cardamom crop is hit by a change in weather patterns, adding to the agrarian distress in the State.

Climate change and food security

Navamy Sudhish
Illustration for The Hindu Illustration for TH_Startup Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Start-ups anchoring knowledge economy

M.P. Praveen

UAVs to the rescue of farming community

E.M. Manoj
Agriculture department officials demonstrating aerial precision spraying of fertilizer on paddy. A scene from the Peringara polders near Thiruvalla in upper Kuttanad.

Drones to reboot farming activities

K A Martin
Mangrove vegetation across the State is dwindling due to human intervention. A view of a mangrove at Chilavannur, Kochi.

Kerala’s mangroves in troubled waters

K S Sudhi

Tourism will take wings

John L. Paul

A waterway sputters on

John L. Paul
A house destroyed in the 2018 mega floods at Kuttamangalam in Kainakary, Alappuzha

Kuttanad’s climate refugees

Sam Paul A.,U. Hiran
Mini Antony

Not always a rosy picture

K A Martin
Member-labourers of Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society.

The Uralungal success story

K A Martin
One of the vegetable gardens promoted by the Palliyakkal Service Cooperative Bank, near Ezhikkara, in North Paravur.

Coops revving up social economy

K A Martin

Digital validation of databank in limbo

K S Sudhi
The makeshift house of Krishnadas at a paddyland at Erimayur near Palakkad town. His application for reclaiming a 10-cent paddy-wetland which the government had allotted him for constructing a house was rejected citing the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008. 

An Act at a crossroads

K S Sudhi
Remains of a house that collapsed in a sea surge at Neerkunnam in Alappuzha.

Inland migration to escape a violent sea

Sam Paul A.
Families who lost their houses in sea erosion being accommodated inside a warehouse at Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram.

Bearing the brunt of erosion

Tiki Rajwi
Men and machines at work on a sediment deposit on the Pampa. A scene from Vazhakunnam, near Kozhenchery, in Pathanamthitta.

Restoration debate: Conservation or destruction

U. Hiran
Dowry is still a dream-killer
The recent suicide of a young PG doctor, reportedly after her fiance, also a PG doctor, demanded huge dowry, sent shock waves across Kerala, known for its progressive outlook. The Chief Minister asked women to reject dowry-seekers and the government took stern steps against the accused. The death is the latest of a series of such incidents in the State. More shockingly, of the 13,678 dowry-related harassment cases registered from 2016 to 2020, conviction was reported in only 245

December 15, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST

Tiki Rajwi

Tiki Rajwi
The fact remains that legal deterrents such as the Dowry Prohibition Act notwithstanding, the malaise of giving and taking dowry has clung on to the social fabric of Kerala

The fact remains that legal deterrents such as the Dowry Prohibition Act notwithstanding, the malaise of giving and taking dowry has clung on to the social fabric of Kerala | Photo Credit: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Trigger warning: the following article contains references to suicide. Please avoid reading if you feel distressed by the subject.

From the sit-out of his home, Jassim Naz gazes out at the small, empty courtyard beyond. “Do you think the case will drag on for a long time?” he asks. To say that the past two weeks have been harrowing for the 39-year-old and his family would be an understatement. He is certain about one thing, though. “No girl should have to go through what my sister suffered,” he says, indignation and bitterness evident in his troubled voice.

In the normal course of things, the family would have celebrated his youngest sister’s 27th birthday on December 11. But that was not to be. Shahana A.J., a postgraduate doctor at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and the youngest of three siblings, took her own life on December 4. The young doctor who was attached to the surgery department was emotionally battered by alleged demands made by her fiance for a hefty dowry to tie the knot.

Charges against accused

E.A. Ruwise, a PG doctor at the orthopaedics department of the same medical college and president of the Kerala Medical Post Graduates Association, has since been arrested by the police from his place at Karunagapally in neighbouring Kollam district. He has been charged under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and for abetment of suicide, the police said. Shahana’s death has left her family, which is settled at Maithri Nagar, a quiet residential neighbourhood close to Venjaramoodu town in Thiruvananthapuram district, inconsolable.

As might be expected, the suicide has sparked widespread outrage. It drew sharp reactions from all around — including the Governor and the Chief Minister — against the practice of giving and taking dowry. But a worrying element is that it is not a one-off incident, but the latest in a series related to dowry in Kerala, a State known for its progressive outlook which parades impressive social development indicators, particularly in health and education.

The never-ending demands

Photographs of Shahana, which were shared on social media following her death, reveal a smiling young woman. Her brother remembers her as quiet, brilliant in her studies. “We agreed to the marriage because she was deeply in love with him. It was Ruwise who had proposed to her. He and his family visited us on October 2, but no mention was made about a dowry. When we called on them on October 6, his father insisted on it. I wanted my sister to drop the whole thing as their demand way exceeded our ability to give,” says Nas. The ‘final’ demand, according to him, was 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of land and a BMW car. Going by the December 13 gold price in Kerala, 150 sovereigns would fetch ₹67,98,000. “It was his father (Abdul Rasheed) who kept pressing him to insist on dowry. We were open to reasonable demands. Even their initial demands — 100 sovereigns, property and a car — were too high for us,” says Nas. He suspects that Ruwise raised the bar even higher only because he wanted to wriggle out of the relationship.

It was on the night of December 4 that Shahana was discovered in an unconscious state in her room. She had shared a flat close to the medical college with two other doctors. When she failed to report for night duty, some of her friends went to look her up. They had summoned the police. Although she was rushed to the medical college hospital, her life could not be saved.

Suicide note in court

The police have submitted her suicide note, four pages long, to the court, Inspector of Police P. Harilal, Station House Officer, Medical College police station, says. In it, the young woman has reportedly rued that her life is being sacrificed for dowry and that her mother Jaleela Beevi and her brother could never afford the hefty sum demanded of them. The police have also taken possession of Shahana’s mobile phone, which, according to her family, contains incriminating evidence against Ruwise in the form of chat messages.

Action against accused

Ruwise has since been placed under suspension by the State Health department, and his PG admission could also be in jeopardy if convicted. At the time of admission, the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) requires students to sign an affidavit accepting the university’s right to revoke their admission/degree if they are found to have violated the provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act by giving or accepting dowry. The university introduced this requirement on the instructions of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan two years ago, Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice-Chancellor, KUHS, told The Hindu.

The Kerala Medical Post Graduates Association has removed him as president. The State unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which too has placed the 28-year-old under suspension pending a probe, observed that the recurrence of dowry-related incidents is unfortunate. The IMA would continue to fight such regressive tendencies which brings disrepute to “the field of modern medical science and the medical fraternity,” its State president Joseph Benaven and State secretary K. Sasidharan said.

Similar cases to the fore

Shahana’s death has predictably drawn the attention back to several recent cases which had grabbed Statewide headlines. In March 2022, an Additional Sessions Court in Kollam had sentenced Kiran Kumar, an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector who was later dismissed from service, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty in the dowry-related suicide of his wife Vismaya.

Reacting to Shahana’s death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged women to reject dowry-seekers. “Avarodu than podo ennu parayanam.” (You should tell them to get lost), he advised them.

Data paint a grim picture

Yet, the fact remains that legal deterrents such as the Dowry Prohibition Act notwithstanding, the malaise of giving and taking dowry has clung on to the social fabric of Kerala. Data released by the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) and those presented by the Home department in the State Legislative Assembly paint a very grim picture. Till October this year, Kerala has reported seven dowry deaths (incidents charged under 304B which deals with dowry deaths), according to the SCRB. But cases related to cruelty by husband/relatives numbered 3,997 during the same period. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, the southern State reported 25, 12 and 17 dowry deaths respectively. The subsequent years indicate a slight dip in the numbers; eight in 2019, six in 2020, nine in 2021, and 11 in 2022.

The State recorded 4,997 cases in 2021 and 4,998 cases in 2022 related to cruelty by husband/relatives. Another set of statistics, presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the State Assembly on June 27, 2022, reveals that in a five-year period spanning 2016 to 2020, as many as 13,678 cases were registered for dowry-related harassment in the State. But what is more shocking is that conviction was reported in only 245 of them.

Women’s panel’s recommendations

On June 24, 2021, the Kerala State Women’s Commission had submitted a set of recommendations to the State government for amending laws dealing with the practice of dowry. Among other things, the commission wanted an addition to Section 3 of the Dowry Prohibition Act which would restrict wedding ‘gifts’ given by the parents/guardians to ₹1 lakh and 10 sovereigns, and ‘other items’ to not exceeding ₹25,000. Gifts presented by relatives should not exceed ₹25,000 in cash and items equivalent in value. The commission also wanted counselling to be made mandatory for the bride and groom at the local body level. In this regard, it recommended that an amendment be made to the Kerala Registration of Marriages (Common) Rules, 2008, making counselling mandatory. The recommendations have remained on paper.

Praveena Kodoth, Professor at the Centre for Development Studies (CDS) in Thiruvananthapuram, specialising in gender, migration and human development, attributes the continued practice of dowry to the underlying seam of patriarchy which still runs through Kerala society. “The real reason is patriarchy. There is no point in looking for an individual solution, like saying ‘empower the women.’ They are not isolated units in society. Our society gives meaning to a woman’s life only by linking it with marriage,” she notes.

Social reformers such as Sree Narayana Guru had spoken out against the practice of dowry and extravagance in weddings. Seeking leave to introduce the Travancore Anti-Dowry Bill in the Sri Mulam Assembly, the Travancore era precursor to the Kerala Legislative Assembly, on August 4, 1939, the member T. Narayani Amma said, “Whatever may be the origin of the dowry, there is no doubt that it is now considered by the vast majority of persons affected as a great social evil which calls for immediate removal.”

Elsewhere, she observed that “The learned author of the Report of the last Travancore Census says that the Dowry marriage is the universal custom among Brahmins and that it is also prevalent among Christians and is becoming prevalent among [numerically strong castes such as] Nairs, Ezhavas, and Nanjinad Vellalas. It is also stated that the ‘practice of parents procuring husbands for their daughters either by payment in cash or by meeting the expenses of their higher education in Indian or foreign universities is also coming into vogue among Nairs and other Marumakkathayam communities.”

The Bill had sparked heated debate and objections on various counts. For instance, K.A. Mohamed (representing Kollam-cum-Kottarakara), speaking in the Sri Mulam Assembly on August 5, 1946, noted that the Muslim community had no objections to the Bill as Islam recommended ‘Mahr’ which had to be paid by the groom. But he also added his objections, observing that succession laws in Christian and Brahmin communities at the time denied women any share in their father’s property. They were eligible for a dowry only.

Dowry in other societies

Historically, Indian societies were not the only ones to have dowry, notes Kodoth. “It was in mediaeval Europe. But in modern Europe there is no dowry. Europe went through a process where parents started investing their children with education and enabling them to compete in the labour market. In Kerala, parents provide their daughters with education, but they don’t expect them to be competitive in the labour market. Education here has another meaning, being good mothers, good wives who take care of their homes,” she says.

Naz, meanwhile, hopes that his sister would not be denied justice. “We know who is responsible for her death. It is the society’s responsibility to have him punished,” he says. “It is like a great weight pressing down on my chest. You have to experience it to know how it feels.”

(If you are in distress, please reach out to these 24x7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or DISHA – 0471-2552056, 1056)

