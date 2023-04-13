It’s a tight rope walk for biennale foundation

April 13, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi biennale is undoubtedly an excellent tourism product which can enhance the potential of a city such as Kochi, says P.B. Nooh, Kerala Tourism Director.

“The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) put forward an estimate of ₹23 crore for the conduct of the event. But the government has its limitations when allocating funds,” he says.

And as for the acquisition of Aspinwall House, owned by New-Delhi based DLF group, as a permanent venue for the biennale, owned by New-Delhi based DLF group, the government proposed to buy the property for ₹65 crore. However, the deal did not go through as DLF estimated the value of the property at ₹85 crore. “We can always explore alternative venues,” he says.

This time around, the government made a Budget allocation of ₹7 crore. Of this, ₹6 crore was sanctioned of which ₹4.2 crore has been disbursed already. The remainder, officials say, will be given soon.

The KBF is learnt to have spent about ₹17.16 crore for the edition and the total expenditure is estimated to be around ₹19.5 crore, also counting the funds needed to uninstall and return the art works.

The priority right now, says Bose Krishnamachari, is to repay debts and restructure the biennale organisation.