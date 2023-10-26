HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This story is part of
Spotlight- Kerala
A migrant fisherman fishing at Chulliyar Dam in Muthalamada panchayat in Palakkad. File
Go to Package home
A fallow land at Pangalam forest hamlet in Wayanad.

Trip to Chettyalathur tribal colony in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary reveals settlers’ plight

E.M. Manoj
You're reading this story
The multi-crore loan scam of the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank has rocked the entire cooperative sector in Kerala.

Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank scam | Depositors in dire straits

Mini Muringatheri
The police exhuming bodies of the two youngsters who were secretly buried after being electrocuted from an illegal power trap at a paddy field at Karingarapully near Palakkad.

Palakkad’s electric death traps 

Abdul Latheef Naha
Kudumbasree workers packing meals at a Kudumbashree Janakeeya Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.

Plate of woes for Kerala’s Janakeeya Hotels

R K Roshni
People throng the Rainbow bridge on Marine Drive braving showers on Wednesday night.

Walk this way 

K S Sudhi
A fruit bat or grey headed flying fox.

The rise of zoonotic viral and bacterial disease deaths in Kerala

K S Sudhi
Amid the challenges posed by an erratic monsoon, farming operations are under way at Arimbur in Thrissur. 

Flayed by fickle weather

Dhinesh Kallungal
A member of the Kadhali Kudumbashree joint liability group in Varani ward in Malampuzha grama panchayat in Palakkad district.

A carpet of flowers for Onam

R K Roshni
The remains of a temporary mud bund which was built last season on the mouth of the Enamavu regulator.

Saline intrusion threatens survival of Kerala’s kole fields

Mini Muringatheri
Roti being made at a shop of migrant worker at Kandanthara near Perumbavoor town.

Migrant workers in Kerala - misunderstood and vilified

M.P. Praveen
While the aspiration to migrate for higher studies and work has long been ubiquitous across Kerala, the growing tide of students setting their sights on institutions in other States and abroad has created a hard reality for Kerala’s colleges

Student exodus a reality check for Kerala

U. Hiran
Sujith Swami Nikarthil, an enterprising farmer from Kanjikuzhy has set up a banana farm based on the Israeli model of agriculture in the nearby Cherthala South grama panchayat in Alappuzha.

Nature takes firm root in these veggie farms

Sam Paul A.
Chendamangalam Synagogue in Muziris region.

Muziris back in the limelight

John L. Paul
Rough sea battering the Ambalappuzha coast in Alappuzha district.

Fishermen in Kerala live on edge as coastal erosion destroys homes

Tiki Rajwi
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Big biz on Net comes with riders

Anasuya Menon
Activists of the Kerala Students Union gherao Principal A. Muhammed Thaha on the MSM College campus at Kayamkulam.

Higher education in low spirits

Sarath Babu George
SFI workers staging a demonstration in front of the Amal Jyothi College College of Engineering, Kanjirappally, to protest against the suicide of Shraddha Satheesh.

Unease on self-financing college campuses in Kerala

U. Hiran,K S Sudhi
Wards of migrant workers at SNHSS Thrikkanarvattom in Kochi.

Project for schooling of migrant children in Kerala at a crossroads

M.P. Praveen
Migrant students at SNHSS Thrikkanarvattom in Kochi.

What’s discourse oriented pedagogy?

M.P. Praveen
After a sizzling summer, pre-monsoon clouds gather over the skies at Manjapara, near Sulthan Bathery, in Wayanad district.

Kerala spotlight | Awaiting monsoon with hope and dread

K S Sudhi

Panic in human habitations: New villain on the block?

K S Sudhi
Illustratiion for The Hindu

Substance abuse in Kerala | On a high, at a social cost

Navamy Sudhish
Cinema posters displayed at MG Road in Kochi. Despite the steady number of new releases, only a few pass the test at the box-office. Only one movie out of the over 75 movies released since January 2023 clicked, showing the downward trend in the multi-crore Malayalam film industry.

Not a rosy picture on the silver screen in Kerala

G. Krishnakumar
Gulikan theyyam at a sacred grove in Kasaragod.

Green fading away to dull grey

Adarsh B. Pradeep
Soaking up the luxury: Enjoying an energising splash of water at a theme park at Malampuzha, near Palakkad, on a hot summer day.

Palakkad sweats, but escapes with moderate discomfort

Abdul Latheef Naha
Here flowed the Nila: This year, the Bharathapuzha had dried up months ahead of the peak summer season. A view near Ottappalam in Palakkad.

Heat rains down on Kerala

Tiki Rajwi

Malayalis touring the world this summer

John L. Paul

Domestic tourists hill stations bound

Dhinesh Kallungal
Visitors look at a community art project from north-western Bangladesh in the village of Balia ‘Bhumi’ at the 2023 Kochi-Muziris Biennale. The biennale is one of Asia’s biggest contemporary art festivals.

Going gets tougher for Kochi biennale

Priyadarshini S.
Shubigi Rao, curator of the just-concluded edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. File.

Kochi biennale: An act of coming together, of building community

Anasuya Menon
The KBF is learnt to have spent about ₹17.16 crore for the edition and the total expenditure is estimated to be around ₹19.5 crore

It’s a tight rope walk for Kochi biennale foundation

Anasuya Menon
Activists of the Vilappilsala Janakeeya Samithi and local people carry out a victory march after the district administration withdrew the police force deployed at the panchayat to facilitate the reaching of the equipment for the leachate treatment plant to the solid waste treatment of the city corporation at Vilappilsala.

Accidental shift to decentralised waste management helps Thiruvananthapuram

S.R. Praveen
The Brahmapuram fiasco remains a classic case of how authorities have failed to resolve the long-standing issue of waste management in the commercial capital of Kerala. Fire and Rescue Services personnel toiling to put out the smoke during the recent fire breakout at the waste treatment plant.

Brahmapuram fire exposes gaps in waste management

G. Krishnakumar
An artist imaginmation of the Vaikom Satyagraha

Satyagraha that heralded modernism in Kerala

U. Hiran
Fire and Rescue Services personnel trying to douse the fire at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Kundannur, Thrissur. The accident on January 30 claimed a life.

Mayhem, sparked by storage on the sly

G. Krishnakumar
A view of firecracker storage explosion site at Muttinakam in Varapuzha, near Kochi. The blast on February 28 claimed one life.

When festivities go up in flames

Mini Muringatheri
Mari, a tribal woman of Murikkilery Oorali tribal hamlet. The woman became mentally upset after she missed her three daughters during the police firing at Muthanga. Though the children were jailed they were yet to get compensation.

Struggle for land not over for tribespeople of Muthanga

E.M. Manoj
A scene from the drama She Archive performed as part of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad’s Statewide foot march in Kochi.

A long march for Kerala and science

S. Anandan
After being evicted for the Vallarpadam ICTT project, P.T. Francis has been residing at his sister’s home for the past 15 years.

15 years on, no succour for Moolampilly evictees

M.P. Praveen
About 20% of the widening work has been completed on the three major stretches of the National Highway-66 in Kozhikode district.

National Highway works in Kerala finally on track

John L. Paul
Representational image of eateries in Fort Kochi, Kerala

Eating out, a walk on eggshells in Kerala

G. Krishnakumar
Image for representation only

How food becomes poison

C Maya
Representational image of food safety officials inspecting a roadside eatery

Food safety officials grapple with lack of facilities, staff shortage

A S Jayanth
A view of vessels stationed at the houseboat terminal at the Punnamada Finishing Point in Alappuzha.

Kerala’s houseboat sector in uncharted waters

Sam Paul A.
Rescue operation under way at the Kannitta boat jetty after a houseboat sank in the backwaters on June 11, 2022.

Kerala Maritime Board with skeletal staff struggles to ensure legal, safety compliance

Sam Paul A.
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Medical negligence remains a reality

U. Hiran
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Battered and bruised | Tensions at Kerala hospitals

U. Hiran
A herd of wild elephants drinking water from the Anakkulam river.

Anakkulam presents a different picture

Sandeep Vellaram
A tusker in the Suryanelli hills near Chinnakkanal.

An elephantine issue in Munnar

Sandeep Vellaram
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

POCSO survivors left in the lurch

Navamy Sudhish
Aspinwall House, main venue of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Kochi.

Search is on for a permanent venue

Priyadershini S
Aspinwall House, the main venue of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Kochi.

Out of the blues, emerges Biennale

Priyadershini S
For a better deal: Online food delivery workers take out a march to the zonal office of Swiggy in Kochi recently. They have been on a strike for over ten days seeking higher wages. Dealing with a faceless system has been the biggest challenge for workers in the sector, they say.

Labour pain: why food delivery agents are up in arms

S.R. Praveen
Wearing jerseys of their favorite teams, youngsters taking out a country boat ride in the Kadalundipuzha at Anakkayam, near Malappuram, on Thursday, heralding the FIFA World Cup beginning in Qatar on Sunday.

Kerala’s love for soccer belies developmental shortcomings

M.P. Praveen
The Avalappandi Canal, near Perambra, in Kozhikode has turned pink due to massive flowering of the invasive alien species Red Cabomba. It chokes the waterbodies ecologically and economically, affecting the growth of native aquatic plants and freshwater fish. Red Cabomba has been found in seven rivers and two lakes in the southern Western Ghats alone. Native to Central and South America, it is a popular aquarium plant.

Alien invasion of a different kind: How exotic pets are threatening Kerala’s biodiversity

Mini Muringatheri
Members of a rapid response team preparing to cull ducks at Vazhuthanam, near Haripad, last week.

Kuttanad feverish following bird flu outbreak

Sam Paul A.
A farmer guides his ducks through the Pampa river at SN Kadavu near Karuvatta.

Reluctance of airlines to ship samples delays testing

Sam Paul A.
Kerala Forest Department officers setting a trap to capture a tiger in Munnar

A sense of unease in Idukki plantations with a ‘spike’ in attacks on cattle

Sandeep Vellaram
The tiger that was captured from Mananthavady municipality limits in Wayanad district earlier this year

Free-roaming big cats maul farmers’ livelihood in Wayanad

E.M. Manoj

Knee-jerk reactions won’t do, a one-time plan is crucial, says wildlife expert

K S Sudhi
A wild elephant crossing the railway track at Kottekkad, Palakkad.

Elephants meet with a gory end on rail tracks in Kerala

Abdul Latheef Naha
Image used for representational purpose only.

MVD powerless to stop vehicle stunts on social media

Dhinesh Kallungal
A view of Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam.

On cards, a piscine apocalypse in Kerala

Navamy Sudhish
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Rising aspirations aiding higher education abroad

G. Krishnakumar
A rubber plantation in the eastern high ranges of Kottayam.

Fortunes are stretching a bit too thin for rubber

U. Hiran
A farmer packing the rambutan harvested from a fruit farm at Mukkoottuthara near Erumely, Kottayam district.

Why many Kerala farmers are ditching cash crops like rubber for rambutan and other exotic fruits

U. Hiran
Danger zone: (from left) A view of the Adoormala hillside where a landslip struck last month

Kerala landslips | On shaky ground

U. Hiran
Extreme weather events are on the rise with the warming climate. A motorist negotiating heavy rain in Kottayam. File photo

Music of monsoon gives way to lurking fear

U. Hiran
A man dressed as Mahabali walks near a floral carpet (Pookkalam) made in a bid to create a Guinness record in Kozhikode.

How floriculture is helping Kerala’s economy

K S Sudhi
Cultivation of marigold at Anthikkad.

Anthikkad’s tryst with marigold

Mini Muringatheri
Children collect flowers to make pookalam on the occasion of Atham.

Rain plays spoilsport for farmers

Navamy Sudhish
Mounting pressure: Fishermen lay siege to the Vizhinjam port with their boats during a protest against the project recently.

Vizhinjam port | In troubled waters

Tiki Rajwi
Fishers and citizens lay siege to Adani port during their protest against Adani Group’s port development project at Vizhinjam, in Thiruvananthapuram

Climate vagaries to blame for coastal erosion: studies

Dhinesh Kallungal
Gold seized at Calicut airport in 2018

Gold smuggling: The law is a bit brittle

A. Mithosh Joseph
illustration: satheesh vellinezhi

Grime on the gold: The notorious connection between gold smuggling and ‘missing‘ cases in north Kerala

A. Mithosh Joseph
The skywalk across Rajaji Road connecting the Mofussil bus stand and V.K. Krishna Menon Indoor Stadium in Kozhikode can be accessed using elevators, escalators, or stairs.

Improving walkability index

Aabha Raveendran
Open spaces in Kerala. File Photo.

Open spaces at a premium

R K Roshni
With cars and other vehicles being parked on footpaths, the police and the Motor Vehicles department are facing flak for inadequate rule enforcement. A scene from Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra in Kochi.

Pedestrians edged out

John L. Paul
The dilapidated 160-plus-year-old pier on the Alappuzha beach.

Alappuzha Heritage Project in limbo

Sam Paul A.
A view of the Paravur synagogue.

Muziris Heritage Project to conserve historic port’s legacy rudderless

John L. Paul
Workers preparing a field for pokkali farming at Kadamakudy near Kochi. The field used for shrimp farming switches to pokkali farming ahead of the monsoon.

Pokkali gasping

M.P. Praveen
The Western Ghats as seen from Walayar.

Madhav Gadgil stands his ground

K S Sudhi
Ghats’ treasures: The Koomban Mala, the evergreen forested hills of Silent Valley National Park that contribute to the richness of the Western Ghats, captured from Karuvarakundu in Malappuram district.

ESZ case | Gadgil’s WGEEP report back in the spotlight

K S Sudhi
Cardamom harvest in Idukki. Cardamom crop is hit by a change in weather patterns, adding to the agrarian distress in the State.

Climate change and food security

Navamy Sudhish
Illustration for The Hindu Illustration for TH_Startup Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Start-ups anchoring knowledge economy

M.P. Praveen

UAVs to the rescue of farming community

E.M. Manoj
Agriculture department officials demonstrating aerial precision spraying of fertilizer on paddy. A scene from the Peringara polders near Thiruvalla in upper Kuttanad.

Drones to reboot farming activities

K A Martin
Mangrove vegetation across the State is dwindling due to human intervention. A view of a mangrove at Chilavannur, Kochi.

Kerala’s mangroves in troubled waters

K S Sudhi

Tourism will take wings

John L. Paul

A waterway sputters on

John L. Paul
A house destroyed in the 2018 mega floods at Kuttamangalam in Kainakary, Alappuzha

Kuttanad’s climate refugees

Sam Paul A.,U. Hiran
Mini Antony

Not always a rosy picture

K A Martin
Member-labourers of Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society.

The Uralungal success story

K A Martin
One of the vegetable gardens promoted by the Palliyakkal Service Cooperative Bank, near Ezhikkara, in North Paravur.

Coops revving up social economy

K A Martin

Digital validation of databank in limbo

K S Sudhi
The makeshift house of Krishnadas at a paddyland at Erimayur near Palakkad town. His application for reclaiming a 10-cent paddy-wetland which the government had allotted him for constructing a house was rejected citing the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008. 

An Act at a crossroads

K S Sudhi
Remains of a house that collapsed in a sea surge at Neerkunnam in Alappuzha.

Inland migration to escape a violent sea

Sam Paul A.
Families who lost their houses in sea erosion being accommodated inside a warehouse at Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram.

Bearing the brunt of erosion

Tiki Rajwi
Men and machines at work on a sediment deposit on the Pampa. A scene from Vazhakunnam, near Kozhenchery, in Pathanamthitta.

Restoration debate: Conservation or destruction

U. Hiran
SHOW MORE 100 STORIES

Trip to Chettyalathur tribal colony in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary reveals settlers’ plight
Premium

In 2011, when the Union govt. came up with a proposal to relocate residents of 110 forest hamlets in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, there were many takers, since they had for long been at the receiving end of wildlife attacks. However, the project has come to a halt because of fund shortage and official apathy. Now, the residents can neither move out nor fortify their dwellings as all development work inside forest region is barred.

October 26, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 11:00 am IST - Kalpetta

E.M. Manoj
A fallow land at Pangalam forest hamlet in Wayanad.

A fallow land at Pangalam forest hamlet in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: E.M. Manoj

Spotlight

A trip to the Chettyalathur tribal colony would mean leaving almost everything to chance. Even if you go during the day, when the weather is clear, in a four-wheel-drive cab from Cheeral, the last village with a taxi point, about 10 kilometres away, there could still be herds of wild elephants along the final stretch of the 3-km gravel road to the colony.

That’s how life has been for the settlers of Chettyalathur, a hamlet that straddles the trijunction of Kerala’s Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, and Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve. 

“We have been living in the settlement for many generations, but frequent attacks by wild animals are forcing us to leave,” bemoans Ramesh, 44, a farmer at Chettyalathur, the largest of the 110 forest settlements in the wildlife sanctuary. 

Crop raids by wild animals have become so common that the residents of Chettyalathur were forced to restrict cultivation of rice to just about 10 acres from nearly 45 acres two years ago. But that’s just one aspect of their misery. The only primary school in the settlement, thatched with asbestos sheets, failed to receive a fitness certificate from the Noolpuzha grama panchayat and is heading for closure, rues Venugopal Chettiyar, another resident of the colony. The settlers say that the school was set up in 1975 after two children were trampled upon by wild elephants while they were returning from their school at Pattavayal located 10 km away in Tamil Nadu. 

In 2011, the Union Ministry of Forest Environment and Climate Change (MoEFCC) launched a project that would allow forest settlers to relocate to areas of their choice outside. With 101 of the 186 families of Chettyalathur choosing to move out, the student strength of the government primary school fell from 70 to just about 11. Ramesh says he has enrolled his children at a school in Cheeral, and their daily commute is a private vehicle hired for the purpose.  

While the voluntary relocation project was directly under MoEFCC’s Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitat Scheme, in 2020, a new scheme was worked out based on which the Centre and the State would share the cost of relocation on a 60:40 basis.

Hassled by frequent encounters with the wild, settlers welcomed the scheme with enthusiasm, but official apathy and lack of funds stopped the project in its tracks and the first phase of relocation is dragging on. A study conducted in 2010 under the supervision of S. Sankar, scientist at the Kerala Forest Research Institute, Peechi, had identified 1,388 people belonging to 880 families across 14 settlements inside the sanctuary for relocation in the first phase. It was to be done at an estimated cost of ₹80 crore. The study had identified 2,613 families from the 110 settlements inside the sanctuary for shifting out.   

The temporary hut of  Velukkan, a Paniya tribal leader of Chettyalathur hamlet, inside the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

The temporary hut of  Velukkan, a Paniya tribal leader of Chettyalathur hamlet, inside the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. | Photo Credit: TH

A male above 18, irrespective of his marital status, an unmarried female over 18 years, a physically and mentally challenged person regardless of age or gender, a minor orphan, a widow or a woman divorcee is an individual beneficiary unit or a family according to the guidelines of the relocation project. Each eligible family is paid a compensation of ₹15 lakh irrespective of the nature or extent of the land it possesses. The government will identify land for relocation only for the tribal Paniyars and Kattunayakars so that they don’t get defrauded.   

“While the government allotted ₹22 crore for the project in Chettyalathur hamlet in 2018, the fund was unutilised,” says N. Badusha, president of Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samithy, a forum of environmentalists. He blames it on laxity on the part of revenue officials.   

If the project moved at a snail’s pace until 2017, it has come to a grinding halt now, say the settlers of Chettyalathur, who have found themselves in a catch-22 situation. They can neither move out, nor can they fortify their dwellings in the colony as all development work inside forest region is barred, says Badusha, shrugging his shoulders.   

Three types of settlers

Settlers in the sanctuary arrived in their colonies in three different ways – traditional forest dwellers were allowed to stay on and issued title deeds in the Raj era; forest land was leased out to people in the 1940s and 50s in the wake of the Bengal famine to grow more food; the third category of people were those who purchased parcels of land from these occupants. Rice cultivation, collecting minor forest produce and cattle rearing remain the main livelihoods of the people of these settlements.   

“We are stuck in a time warp while the world has moved on,” says Bijo Thomas of Manimunda settlement. “Basic amenities such as electricity, roads, education, and health care are still a far cry and, in many settlements, children are forced to travel kilometres on foot through dense forests to study,” he says. Bijo’s grandfather, Jacob, arrived at the settlement some 60 years ago and the family came to possess eight acres of leased land including seven acres of paddy field.  

“But nobody can call it a paddy field now as we have kept it fallow for several years in the wake of frequent crop raids by wild animals,” he says. 

Bachelors abound

At 36, Bijo is unsure if he will ever be able to find a bride as no parent is willing to send his/her daughter to the forest hamlet. This isn’t the case of Bijo alone, but many young men in these settlements face forced bachelorhood.  

Livestock in these settlements is as vulnerable as agricultural crops. One of Bijo’s cows was killed by a tiger some six months ago and he is still waiting for compensation from the government. “We are denied compensation for crop loss or loss of cattle and banks deny us loans citing lack of property ownership documents,” says Bijo. 

Most settlers want to leave the forests taking up the voluntary relocation scheme, but they are trapped, says Badusha citing the inordinate delay in the implementation of the scheme.    

₹2.8 crore credited

Reports say that the MoEFCC credited ₹2.8 crore in the joint account of the beneficiaries, the Tribal Development Officer of Sulthan Bathery, and the Assistant Wildlife Warden of the sanctuary in January 2019 for rehabilitating 28 families of Chettyalathur belonging to the Kattunayakar and Paniya tribal groups. But that has not happened yet. 

Velukkan, alias Nambi, a Paniya tribal leader of the Chettyalathur, says his family has been staying in a makeshift hut on the banks of a nearby rivulet after a troop of monkeys made the tiled roof of his house their playground, causing it to cave in. “We were denied permission to rebuild or build houses after the commencement of the relocation project,” he says. When it pours, his family takes shelter inside the dilapidated primary school.   

A fallow land at Chettyalathur hamlet.

A fallow land at Chettyalathur hamlet. | Photo Credit: TH

Velukkan was among the first lot of beneficiaries of the scheme, but he’s waiting for his turn to come. “No one knows when it is going to be completed,” he says, smiling wryly. While Kerala announced 100% electrification of villages, students in most of these settlements study in the glow of flickering kerosene lamps.   

Land purchasing committee

Since it’s incumbent on the government to find suitable land for the tribal Paniya and Kattunayakar groups, the Department of Tribal Welfare constituted a purchasing committee to identify and acquire land for them. A district-level monitoring committee has also been set up for the purpose with the district collector as its chairperson and the warden of the wildlife sanctuary as secretary. “But the committee has not convened any meeting in the last three years,” says Badusha, a member of the committee.   

A few weeks ago, the residents of the Pangalam hamlet took out a march to the office of the wildlife warden demanding speedy completion of the relocation project. While senior officials reached the colony to calm frayed nerves, assurances have remained only on paper, says Govindan, a tribal leader of Pangalam hamlet.   

There are concerns regarding compensation too. While a majority of the families of Chettyalathur have agreed to move out, those in possession of patta land (land with title deeds) think it is unfair on the part of the government to not compensate them adequately. Some seven families that together own around 40 acres of patta land do not want to move out unless they are paid the market price as decided by the government. “I get a return of about ₹5 lakh from the three acres of land I own as I have cultivated coffee, pepper and arecanut there. How do I purchase even half an acre of land outside the hamlet with the ₹15 lakh given by the government?” asks a land-owning farmer.   

Badusha says when the issue was brought up before the monitoring committee, it was agreed that a special package would be worked out for land-owning farmers. “The chief secretary directed the wildlife warden to draft a proposal and a project for the purpose. Hopefully it will come through,” he adds.   

A house at the Pankalam hamlet.

A house at the Pankalam hamlet. | Photo Credit: TH

Meanwhile, the fate of the 44 Kattunayakar families that were relocated from the Kurichiyad hamlet remains uncertain. Although land was identified and allocated for them, the registration process has been dragging on for several years now, which has forced the families to continue to stay in the settlement, which is about 10 kms away from Chettyalathur.   

Dinesh Kumar, Wildlife Warden of the Wayanad sanctuary, says the funds released for the relocation of the settlers in 2018 were used for the purpose until January this year. The outbreak of COVID-19 threw a spanner in the works, but identification of land for the 30 tribal families of Chettyalathur is under way, he says.    

“We have submitted a revised proposal of ₹36 crore as per the project’s revised norms for the rest of the people in the 14 settlements incorporated under the project and we have it approved,” he says.  A sum of ₹5 crore was released by the Union government recently to relocate the beneficiaries of Chettyalathur and Pangalam settlements. The remaining amount will be sanctioned once this is used up, he explains.   

A view of the Kurichyad settlement inside the sanctuary

A view of the Kurichyad settlement inside the sanctuary | Photo Credit: TH

Shortage of funds was the reason for the delay in rehabilitating the remaining 23 of the 75 tribal families from the Kurichiyad settlement. “But we are trying to raise funds for this with the support of the Tribal Development department,” he says, adding it will be resolved in two months.

There’s no dearth of promises and revised timelines. “The sanctuary has of late become a hotspot of human-animal conflict and a tragedy can be averted if the project implementation happens on a warfooting,” warns Badusha.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.