Government plans to make State rabies-free in three years, says Minister

July 13, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala has set the target of becoming rabies infection-free in three years. The government is working with an agency in Goa to adopt measures to vaccinate all stray dogs in three years to achieve the goal, said Minister for Animal Welfare and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani.

She was inaugurating an Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre at Mulanthuruthy on Thursday. The centre was established by the Ernakulam District Panchayat with the support of Mulanthuruthy and Pampakuda block panchayats.

The Minister said the State government would request the Centre to remove hurdles for the implementation of the ABC programme. She added that if anyone was bitten by a stray dog, vaccine had to be taken. The cases of death from stray dog bites are instances where vaccines had not been taken, she added.

The government is setting up 25 more ABCs across the State. Of these, construction work is at an advanced stage at 15 centres. If 10 or more people are victims of stray bites in a panchayat, it will be declared a hotspot. The government has identified 170 such hotspots so far.

The present crisis-like situation with regard to stray dog attacks was triggered by the stoppage of ABC programmes carried out by Kudumbashree units. The ABC programme under the Kudumbashree was suspended following a court order.

All local bodies have been asked to allocate funds for the ABC programme. A total of 431 panchayats have already allocated funds, and others will be asked to follow suit. The Minister said vaccination and licence for dogs kept as pets would be made compulsory. The government is also considering introducing identification tags for dogs.

Mulanthuruthy, Amballoor, Udayamperoor, Chottanikkara, Maneed, Edakkattuvayal, Pampakuda, Ramamangalam, Thirumaradi, Palakuzha and Elanji panchayats had pitched in for establishing the centre at Mulamthuruthy. Besides, the ABC programme will be made available in Piravom and Koothattukulam municipalities.