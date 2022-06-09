  • The Package

Spotlight- Kerala

A migrant fisherman fishing at Chulliyar Dam in Muthalamada panchayat in Palakkad. File

A migrant fisherman fishing at Chulliyar Dam in Muthalamada panchayat in Palakkad. File | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The Sunday Deep Dive is a weekly page that does exactly what it says it does — delves deep into a particular issue of relevance to Kerala.

Every week is a different issue. Our reporters from across the State analyse each subject threadbare, in micro detail, while retaining the panoramic angle, as they speak to every conceivable source to bring you the latest, and the very last detail in every story.

In This Package
Kerala Start-ups anchoring knowledge economy M P Praveen
Kerala UAVs to the rescue of farming community E.M. Manoj
Kerala Drones to reboot farming activities K A Martin
Mangrove vegetation across the State is dwindling due to human intervention. A view of a mangrove at Chilavannur, Kochi.
Kerala Kerala’s mangroves in troubled waters
Kerala Tourism will take wings
Kerala A waterway sputters on
A house destroyed in the 2018 mega floods at Kuttamangalam in Kainakary, Alappuzha
Kerala Kuttanad’s climate refugees
Mini Antony
Kerala Not always a rosy picture
Member-labourers of Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society.
Kerala The Uralungal success story
One of the vegetable gardens promoted by the Palliyakkal Service Cooperative Bank, near Ezhikkara, in North Paravur.
Kerala Coops revving up social economy
Kerala Digital validation of databank in limbo
The makeshift house of Krishnadas at a paddyland at Erimayur near Palakkad town. His application for reclaiming a 10-cent paddy-wetland which the government had allotted him for constructing a house was rejected citing the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008. 
Kerala An Act at a crossroads
Remains of a house that collapsed in a sea surge at Neerkunnam in Alappuzha.
Kerala Inland migration to escape a violent sea
Families who lost their houses in sea erosion being accommodated inside a warehouse at Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala Bearing the brunt of erosion
Men and machines at work on a sediment deposit on the Pampa. A scene from Vazhakunnam, near Kozhenchery, in Pathanamthitta.
Kerala Restoration debate: Conservation or destruction
Related Topics
Kerala
Kochi
Kozhikode
Thiruvananthapuram
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2022 12:06:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/spotlight-kerala/article65509820.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY