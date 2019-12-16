MANUU, UoH reverberate with student protests

Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the lathicharge on students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University continued at the two Central Universities in Hyderbad --Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and University of Hyderabad-- on Monday. While MANUU students stayed put at the main campus gate in Gachibowli, UoH students held a march from the university to GMC Balayogi stadium in Gachibowli on Monday evening.

Besides condemning the attack, the students said that they were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). While students in universities and institutes across the country have been opposing the Act and NRC, they broke into protests after students of the JMU were lathicharged on Sunday.

Soon after the news broke and messages were circulated on social media, UoH students held flash protest on the campus on Sunday night. MANUU students too gathered in large numbers on Sunday.

MANUU’S main gate was remained shut on Monday and only the wicket gate was kept open. However, entry into the university was restricted and that too after checks.

The first check was by police who were standing a few feet away from the gates. There after, the university students stood right at the gate and allowed people only after checking their identity papers.

“Police told us that they would have to enter our university if people from other universities gain access. To prevent that possibility, we are standing guard,” said one of the students who stood close to the wicket gate. People who wanted to step out of the campus were let out in batches.

The students raised slogans against the Central government and the police action at Jamia Milia Islamia. Fazil, a student said they were protesting against the attack on JMI university students. “We are also protesting against CAA and NRC. We boycotted our semester exams today which might continue tomorrow too,” he said.

Former president of MANUU Students Union Attaullah Niyazi said that they were expressing their solidarity with the students of JMI University, and Aligarh Muslim University.

Vice president of the current Students Union Intekhab Alam said that they have sent letters to students urging them to maintain peace during protests.

While MANUU students held protests on the campus, UoH students held a rally from their campus to the stadium in Gachibowli. They demanded the roll-back of CAA and to shelve the proposed nation-wide. The students said that the CAA was in violation of some sections of the Constitution.

“It is the responsibility of students to uphold the Constitution. We will hold Mashal Julus (torch rally) on Tuesday night,” said Gopi Swamy, general secretary of UoH Students Union.