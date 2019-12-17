Students rise in solidarity

Students on various campuses in the State on Monday expressed solidarity with their counterparts in New Delhi who are protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

Students of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and the Central University of Kerala in Kasaragod joined their peers on campuses across the State in support of the agitating students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

In Kochi, 28 students were arrested in connection with the protest on the Cusat campus. The arrests were made as they blocked roads on the campus when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was chairing a conference of Vice Chancellors.

Hundreds of students of the Jamia Millia off-campus in Kannur took out a march against the police action.

Students under different banners, including that of the Students Federation of India and the Kerala Students Union (KSU), protested on the Calicut University campus. Similar protests were held on campuses under Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta.

Youth Congress workers staged a black-flag demonstration against Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla at the Government Guest House at Aluva.