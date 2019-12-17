Thiruvananthapuram

Students, writers join protest

Photo Credit: S GOPAKUMAR

Cutting across political affiliations, the student community of the University of Kerala and various institutions here on Monday agitated against the brutalities that were allegedly meted out at the students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night.

The State capital saw a rare show of unity among the Left Democratic Front, United Democratic Front and feeder organisations of their constituent parties as they took to the streets on Monday to mount a strong protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Besides leaders of political parties, cultural activists and representatives of social and religious organisations participated in the demonstration that was held at the iconic Martyrs’ Column to pledge their support to the movement and make a fervent plea to preserve the Constitution.

Literary critic M.K. Sanoo said the CAA went against human values as enshrined in the Constitution. The implementation of the legislation would curtail one’s rights to liberty and to lead a dignified life, he cautioned.

Writer T. Padmanabhan said the country was passing through a phase of fear driven by deep distrust. The political climate was reminiscent of the rise of fascist tendencies in Europe. “We can no longer afford to remain mute spectators and wait any longer. Time is running out for the Constitution and our secular values.”

All India Jamiyyathul Ulema general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar reiterated his opposition against the hartal called by various organisations including the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). “The issue is not one that concerned the Muslim community alone, but the entire country and its Constitution,” he said.

