Nuh residents condemn ‘police brutality’

Hundreds of people, including students, gathered at Badkali Chowk here on Monday to protest against police action on Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students in Delhi, and the amended Citizenship Act.

Holding placards opposing the Act as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC), people from across the district gathered at the chowk around 4 p.m. and held a protest for over an hour. Many of them held tricolours and raised slogans in support of the JMI and Aligarh Muslim University students.

Workers of Mewat Vikas Sabha (MVS), Mewat RTI Manch, and Nagina government college student leader Afzal Jalapur were present.

MVS chief Salamuddin, an advocate, said there was strong resentment among the people of Nuh against the amended Citizenship Act, the NRC and the police brutality on university students.

“The action of the police against the students shows that the present regime can go to any extent to suppress the voice of the masses. Police brutality as seen on Sunday is unprecedented in a democracy,” he said.

A protest will be held in Nuh on December 18 on the issue, and a ‘Mashal March’ will be organised till Ghasera village, also called Gandhi Gaon, he added.

Mr. Salamuddin said that Mahatma Gandhi had come to Ghasera in December 1947 and guaranteed equal rights and security to Muslims.

He said the protests would continue till the time the government rolled back its decision.

Mewat RTI Manch chief Rajuddin Meo said the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC were against the tenets of the Constitution and the secular character of the country.

A handful of young men in Nuh had also held a protest in the early hours of Monday against the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students.