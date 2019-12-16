CAA: campus protests spill onto roads

The districts of Palakkad and Malappuram witnessed widespread protests on Monday, condemning the police action against the students of Jamia Millia University in Delhi.

When all student groups except the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out marches in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the police action on the Jamia Millia students in particular, youth groups took out marches to the airport, railway stations and central government institutions.

The protests and anger spilled on to the roads from Sunday night as the news and video clips of the police attack on the students protesting in Delhi became viral on the social media.

Youth Congress

The Youth Congress district committee led by Shafi Parambil, MLA, marched to Palakkad Junction Railway Station in the early hours of Monday.

The DYFI too took out a march to Palakkad Junction. DYFI State vice president K. Premkumar inaugurated the DYFI march. Mr. Shafi Parambil inaugurated the Youth Congress march.

The police blocked the protesters in front of the station.

A strong police posse was posted at the railway station following the protests.

DYFI activists blocked a train by staging a sit-in on the railway tracks at Pattikkad near Perinthalmanna on Monday.

The police said the protest ended peacefully.

DYFI activists took out a protest march at Tirur Railway Station on Sunday late night. Youth Congress Malappuram parliament committee president Riyas Mukkoli led the protest.

Youth Congress Ponnani parliament committee took out a march to Kuttippuram Railway Station in the district on Monday.

The police blocked the marchers when they tried to enter the Railway station platform.

SFI activists took out a march from Government Victoria College at Palakkad on Monday and burned Home Minister Amit Shah in effigy.

The effigies of Mr. Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also burned at many places, including Malappuram.

Teachers protest

Most campuses across Palakkad and Malappuram witnessed protests on Monday. Teachers too expressed solidarity with the protesters in some colleges. M. Jyoti Raj, principal of SN Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi, presided over a protest meeting.