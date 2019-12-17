National

10 arrested for protests in Jamia Millia Islamia University area; no student held

Students staging a protest demonstration outside Jamia Millia University against the CAB in New Delhi on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Students staging a protest demonstration outside Jamia Millia University against the CAB in New Delhi on Monday, December 16, 2019.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The arrested persons have a criminal background and were identified with the help of CCTV footage, police say

Ten persons have been arrested in connection with rioting cases registered by the Delhi police after clashes broke out between protesters and the force around the Jamia Millia Islamia University area on Sunday.

Delhi police spokesperson Anil Mittal confirmed the development.

Police said that the 10 arrested persons had criminal background. None of the arrested were students but residents of Jamia Nagar and nearby areas, police said adding that they were identified with the help of CCTV footage.

Police had registered two First Information Reports in connection with protests on Sunday — one in Jamia Nagar police station and another in New Friends Colony police station.

