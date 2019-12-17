10 arrested for protests in Jamia Millia Islamia University area; no student held

Ten persons have been arrested in connection with rioting cases registered by the Delhi police after clashes broke out between protesters and the force around the Jamia Millia Islamia University area on Sunday.

Delhi police spokesperson Anil Mittal confirmed the development.

Police said that the 10 arrested persons had criminal background. None of the arrested were students but residents of Jamia Nagar and nearby areas, police said adding that they were identified with the help of CCTV footage.

Police had registered two First Information Reports in connection with protests on Sunday — one in Jamia Nagar police station and another in New Friends Colony police station.