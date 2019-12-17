At least 100 students injured in clash with police at AMU

Police entered the Aligarh Muslim University campus on Sunday evening after a clash broke out between students and the police. At least 100 students were injured, six of them seriously, as PAC and RAF and the U.P. police lathi-charged and showered tear gas shells on the students

According to local sources, around 7.30 p.m. students came out of the Sir Syed Gate in solidarity with the Jamia Millia students.

A woman student of the law faculty said that RAF jawans used “abusive language and religious slurs” against them. “I was trying to make a video with my friend but they charged at us,” she alleged.

Sources said it was a sudden surge as the Students’ Union had just planned to issue a statement. The students have been protesting against the Act since last Sunday at the Sir Syed Gate.

Proctor Afifullah Khan said his proctorial team got injured in trying to stop the students. According to an eyewitness, the police fired tear gas shells and managed to disperse the students for a while. “But they returned with salt and buckets,” said a student. Then stones were hurled at the police, injuring many police personnel, including some senior officers. The police responded in kind.

“After that, the police entered the campus, and lathi-charged the students and broke their vehicles,” said a source. “They entered the Sir Syed Hall (North) and Morisson Hall and beat up the students.” A student alleged that the university administration was nowhere to be seen. “The Vice Chancellor has yet to make a statement,” said a student.

Kashmiri students protested that they were asked to vacate hostels. “Flight tickets are too expensive and the roads are blocked because of bad weather. How will we go,” asked a Kashmiri student.

AMU Students’ Union strongly condemned the action against the students of JMI and AMU. “We believe that the police repression was conveyed by the PM in his speech wherein he associated the protests with a specific dress code. The PM wanted to communalise the protests being held by people of all faiths and different political affiliations,” said Salman Imtiaz, president of the outgoing AMUSU, who was also hit during the clash.

SP (City) Abhishek said around 1,500 students broke the Sir Syed Gate on Sunday evening and started pelting stones on policemen. Around 30 policemen, including Aligarh DIG Preetinder Singh, were injured.