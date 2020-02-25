Delhi

Gambhir calls for action against those who provoke violence, ‘whether Kapil Mishra or anyone else’

A file picture of Gautam Gambhir.

A file picture of Gautam Gambhir.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The MP also asked those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to talk to the government instead of indulging in violence.

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on February 25 condemned the violence in the city over the amended citizenship law and said action should be taken against any party member, “whether Kapil Mishra or anyone else”, who gave provocative speeches.

The MP also asked those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to talk to the government instead of indulging in violence.

“Whoever, no matter which party he belongs to, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, who gave speeches to provoke people, action should be taken against them,” Gambhir told reporters here.

Mishra, who had contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket, led a gathering in support of the CAA at Maujpur Chowk in the Jafarabad area on Sunday, after which violence erupted between pro and anti-CAA sides.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Citizenship Amendment Act
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 2:33:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/gambhir-calls-for-action-against-those-who-provoke-violence-whether-kapil-mishra-or-anyone-else/article30911974.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY