Anti-CAA protest: Entry, exit gates of Delhi’s Jaffrabad metro station closed

The entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad metro station were closed on Sunday after an overnight protest by around 500 people, mostly women, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
The women, carrying the tricolour and raising slogans of ‘aazadi’, said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoke the CAA.
They had blocked road no. 66 which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.
“Entry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.