Deeply disturbed over Delhi situation, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she was “deeply disturbed and concerned about the situation in Delhi”.

Ms. Banerjee, who left for Bhubhaneswar to attend an Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah later this week, urged people to maintain peace.

“Ours is a country of peace, it takes everybody along, it is a secular country. There is no scope of any violence.. We appeal to all to maintain peace,” she said, adding that she not sure what was going on in Delhi.

The Chief Minister also said she was keeping a watch. Earlier in the day, the Kolkata police held a meeting and asked all personnel to remain “extremely alert”. The State witnessed violence during the anti-CAA protests in December 2019.

A few protests were organised in the city in connection with the violence in Delhi. A rally was organised at Moulali in Central Kolkata which was stopped by the police before they could reach Esplanade. The crowd under the banner of the “No NRC Movement” comprised independent as well as people associated with political organisations. The majority was from the Progressive Democratic Students’ Front and the Revolutionary Students Front.