Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 10

The Delhi police on Tuesday said 10 people, including one policeman, have been killed in the violence in northeast Delhi and they are responding to incidents involving anti-social elements.

Mandeep Randhawa, Delhi police spokesperson said the situation in northeast Delhi is under control, even as several parts of the national capital continued to reel under violence.

Mr. Randhawa said 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence.

“We are responding to incidents involving anti-social elements. Sufficient force has been deployed in northeast Delhi. The RAF and CRPF has also been deployed,” he said.

Senior police officers are also monitoring the situation closely, he added.