Top news of the day: BJP announces first list of 99 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls; New Zealand clinches historic Test win in India after 36 years, and more

BJP announces first list of 99 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls

The BJP in Maharashtra has retained 71 sitting MLAs in the first list of 99 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls. They have also fielded the kin of some regional satraps including Congress-turned-BJP politician Ashok Chavan’s daughter. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, ministers Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Chandrakant Patil, are among the prominent faces feature in the first list released on Sunday. The list includes 13 women candidates. The saffron party has retained 71 MLAs and dropped three.

New Zealand clinches historic Test win in India after 36 years

Jasprit Bumrah pushed and probed the New Zealand batters in overcast conditions. Morale was high when skipper Tom Latham was sent back in the first over. However, India did not have enough runs to play with. Once the tense early overs passed, New Zealand was in the driver’s seat. Riding on an unbeaten 75-run third-wicket stand between Will Young (48 n.o., 76b, 7x4, 1x6) and Rachin Ravindra (39 n.o., 46b, 6x4), the Kiwis reached the 107-run target in the first Test with eight wickets to spare. This was New Zealand’s first Test win on Indian soil since 1988.

Sanjay Raut alleges BJP manipulating Maharashtra and Jharkhand voters’ lists

Ahead of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray or UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday, levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including tampering with voters’ lists in both States with the help of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Even if we go solo in Jharkhand polls, won’t sabotage INDIA bloc: RJD amid seat-sharing impasse

Expressing its disappointment with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress over seat-sharing for the Jharkhand Assembly Polls, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday (October 20, 2024) said it would not settle for less than 12 seats, but it will not sabotage the prospects of the INDIA bloc even if it goes solo.

Navya Haridas, BJP’s candidate against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Wayanad bypolls

The BJP on Saturday (October 19, 2024) fielded Mahila Morcha leader Navya Haridas for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency by-poll. She will be pitted against Congress’ national leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the LDF’s Sathyan Mokeri. Ms. Haridas comes with some election experience to this crucial contest. She had previously fought from the Kozhikode South Assembly constituency in the 2021 elections. However, Ms. Haridas was unable to secure victory and came in third below INL’s Ahamed Devarkovil, and IUML’s Noorbeena Rasheed. Mr. Devarkovil won the 2021 elections with 44.15% of the votes, while Ms. Haridas was restricted at 20.89% votes.

Material used in Delhi Rohini blast outside CRPF school resembles crude bomb, says forensic lab sources

The material that was used in the blast outside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Rohini, Delhi, resembles a crude bomb. However, the Forensic Science Laboratory sources quoted by ANI further added that the details will be clear after full reports are received. According to the initial investigation, no terror angle has been found, but the final clarity will be given by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, sources said.

More than 20 flights receive bomb threats on October 20

More than 20 flights of Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday (October 20, 2024), according to sources. “IndiGo, Vistara, Air India and Akasa Air are among the airlines that received bomb threats, including international flights,” they added. Six flights each of IndiGo, Vistara and Air India received the threats.

Cyclone likely over Bay of Bengal by October 23

“A cyclonic storm is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by October 23,” the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday (October 20, 2024). “An upper air cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours,” the IMD said in a special bulletin.

Indonesia swears in Prabowo Subianto as the country’s eighth President

Prabowo Subianto was inaugurated Sunday as the eighth President of the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, completing his journey from an ex-general accused of rights abuses during the dark days of Indonesia’s military dictatorship to the Presidential palace. The former Defense Minister, who turned 73 on Thursday, was cheered through the streets by thousands of waving supporters after taking his oath on the Quran, the Muslim holy book, in front of lawmakers and foreign dignitaries.

Russia shoots down 110 Ukrainian drones: Defence Ministry

Russia shot down 110 Ukrainian drones overnight in the skies above several regions, including the capital, its Defence Ministry said Sunday (October 20, 2024) morning. In a statement posted to Telegram, the Ministry said air defences had intercepted 43 drones over the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have been waging a ground offensive since August in a bid to divert Moscow’s forces.

Israel shows video of Hamas chief Sinwar in Gaza tunnel on eve of October 7 attack

The Israeli Army on Saturday (October 19, 2024) released footage it said showed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar preparing for a prolonged stay underground in Gaza hours before the Palestinian group launched its October 7 attack. Sinwar, then Hamas’s top figure in the Gaza Strip, is accused of masterminding the unprecedented attack last year that triggered the ongoing war. He was killed by Israeli forces earlier this week. The footage released by the Israeli military showed Sinwar with his wife and children in a tunnel that Army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said was under the family home in Khan Yunis.