Protesting junior doctors call off hunger strike after meeting Mamata

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front called off their hunger strike on Monday (October 21, 2024) after a two-hour-long meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier in the day. The resident doctors have been on a fast-unto-death at Esplanade in the heart of Kolkata since October 5. More than half a dozen of the doctors had to be hospitalised from the protest site after their health deteriorated.

Patrolling to resume as was being done till 2020, says Jaishankar

The breakthrough between India and China towards disengagement in eastern Ladakh comes after two years of stalemate over two remaining friction points, Depsang and Demchok, and according to defence sources will see the resumption of patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in this sector. This was later confirmed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar who said the understanding is that “we will be able to do patrolling which we were doing till 2020”.

Kerala Police in Supreme Court seek custodial interrogation of actor Siddique

The Kerala Police have filed a report in the Supreme Court, urging custodial interrogation of Malayalam actor Siddique in a sexual assault case, saying it was “essential to expose his lie of righteousness before he goes down in history as a hero”. The State Police said there was a “stockpile of evidence” against Mr. Siddique, who was granted anticipatory bail by the top court in September.

As Delhi air worsens, CAQM invokes GRAP Stage-2 measures

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday ordered the implementation of Stage-2 emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb the city’s air pollution. The restrictions came a week after the Central panel tasked with improving air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) imposed Stage 1 measures, which included curbs on construction activities.

Congress names 21 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly polls

The Congress late on Monday night released its first list of 21 candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly election. Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar, veteran tribal leader Rameshwar Oraon, legislator Deepika Singh Pandey and Irfan Ansari are among the prominent names in the list.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after Centre’s invite for talks

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others from Ladakh ended their hunger strike after 16 days on Monday, following an invitation from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to resume dialogue with civil society leaders from the region. The Ministry has agreed to convene a meeting of the high-powered committee (HPC) led by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on December 3.

Hamas to be led by ruling committee, no chief to succeed Sinwar

Two Hamas sources said the Palestinian militant group was moving towards appointing a Doha-based ruling committee rather than a single successor to its chief Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli troops last week. “The Hamas leadership’s approach is not to appoint a successor to the late chief, the martyr Yahya Sinwar, until their next elections” scheduled for March “if conditions permit”, a well-informed source from the group told AFP.

Congress says will wait for details on China disengagement, blames PM for weakening India’s position with statement in June 2020

Hours after the Ministry of External Affairs announced a breakthrough in the border disengagement process with China, the Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by claiming that his 2020 remarks had “weakened India’s position immeasurably”. The party also said that Parliament was never allowed to discuss the issue.

Laws that regulate minority institutions do not breach secularism, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday made a point that laws which regulate institutions run by religious or linguistic minorities, for that very reason alone, cannot be accused of breaching secularism. The oral observation by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a three-judge Bench, was hearing a challenge to a decision of the Allahabad High Court to strike down the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education Act, 2004.

Chiefs of BCAS, CISF meet Union Home Secretary; discuss issue of bomb threats to airlines

Two top aviation security officers met Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday and discussed the unabated incidents of bomb threats to Indian airlines, leading to diversions, cancellations and passenger inconvenience. Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Director General Zulfiquar Hasan and Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Rajwinder Singh Bhatti met Mr. Mohan at the latter’s office at North Block in New Delhi. The three officers remained closeted for about half an hour.