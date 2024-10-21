GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Omar Abdullah vacates Budgam Assembly seat, retains Ganderbal; J&K MLAs administered oath

The strength of the NC in the 95-member House has been reduced to 41 but the party still enjoys majority with the support of 6 Congress MLA, 5 Independents and one MLA each of the AAP and the CPI(M)

Published - October 21, 2024 04:57 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) workers during a party meeting, in Jammu, on October 19, 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) workers during a party meeting, in Jammu, on October 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The newly elected members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly were administered oath on Monday (October 21, 2024) by Pro-tem Speaker Mubarak Gul, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah taking the pledge in the Kashmiri language.

The Chief Minister won both the Budgam and Ganderbal Assembly constituencies in the recently held elections. He vacated the Budgam seat and retained the Ganderbal constituency, the pro-tem speaker announced in the House on Monday. The Ganderbal seat is considered an Abdullah family stronghold.

Omar Abdullah stakes claim to form government

The 54-year-old leader was an MLA from Ganderbal from 2009 to 2014 during his first tenure as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

With this, the strength of the National Conference in the 95-member House has been reduced to 41 but the party still enjoys a comfortable majority with the support of six Congress MLA, five Independents and one MLA each of the AAP and the CPI(M). The BJP with 29 seats is the second-largest party - its best-ever performance in J&K.

Omar Abdullah sworn in as J&K CM; Surinder Kumar Choudhary is Deputy CM

Omar takes pledge in Kashmiri

Omar Abdullah, son of Farooq Abdullah and his British wife Mollie Abdullah, had often faced criticism for not being able to speak his native language.

While the third generation politician from the Abdullah family is fluent in English, his fluency in vernaculars like Hindi, Urdu and Kashmiri was poor at the start of his political career in the late 1990s.

However, during his first tenure as Chief Minister from 2009 to 2014, Mr. Omar Abdullah took lessons to improve his speaking skills in these three languages. And on Monday, he took the oath as MLA in Kashmiri.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary took oath in English.

The oath-taking ceremony of the MLAs marks an end to the six-year-long legislative hiatus.

There are 51 first-time members including BJP MLA from Kishtwar Shagun Parihar, who is the youngest member at 29. The NC veteran and MLA from Chrar-e-Sharief, Abdul Rahim Rather, is the oldest at 80.

Mr. Rather and party colleague Ali Mohammad Sagar (MLA Khanyar) have been elected to the Assembly for a record seven terms. While Mr. Sagar has been a member of the Legislative Assembly since 1983, Mr. Rather started his long stint as a legislator in 1977. However, the former finance minister lost the 2014 Assembly elections.

Published - October 21, 2024 04:57 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir / election / Jammu and Kashmir National Conference

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.