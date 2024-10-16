Omar Abdullah sworn in as new CM, Surinder Kumar Choudhary as Deputy CM of Jammu and Kashmir

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah was sworn in as J&K’s new Chief Minister and Surinder Kumar Choudhary, a prominent face from the Jammu region, as Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) during a swearing-in ceremony presided over by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). A total of five legislators, including Satish Sharma, Sakina Yatoo, Javid Dar, Surinder Kumar Choudhary and Javid Rana, were sworn-in for the Council of Ministers at Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). Mr. Choudhary had defeated BJP leader Ravinder Raina from Jammu’s Nowshera constituency.

Nayab Singh Saini elected as Haryana BJP Legislature Party leader, to take oath as Chief Minister on October 17

The newly elected MLAs from Haryana and BJP’s top brass announced Nayab Singh Saini to be the Chief Minister of the State and he is set to be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Haryana on October 17. Mr. Saini, who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Haryana, was on Wednesday elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party at a meeting held in Haryana’s Panchkula. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who participated in the meeting as the party observer, announced that Mr. Saini was elected as the BJP Legislature Party leader unanimously.

SCO Summit in Islamabad: EAM Jaishankar says cooperation must be ‘built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas’

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday called out the “unilateral” connectivity moves in the region in his address at a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Islamabad, Pakistan. Indicating China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Mr. Jaishankar said cross-border terrorism, extremism and separatism are “three evils” that bedevil ties on trade and travel, people to people relations.

Flash flood risk alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu for next 24 hours

There is a flash flood risk during the next 24 hours for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The risk alert was extended to the following places in Andhra Pradesh: Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore districts, Chittoor and Kadapa districts. And, it applies to the following districts in Tamil Nadu: Cuddalore, Dharampuri, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvallur and Vellore districts. It also extends to Yanam. Surface runoff and inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas of concern due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours with the depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved likely to cross north Tamil Nadu - South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai, during early morning of October 17.

Ministry of Home Affairs seeks reports on series of bomb hoax calls to airlines

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday sought a report from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on a series of bomb threats to various airlines across the country. In the last 48 hours, atleast 13 bomb threats have been received by various airlines on domestic and international routes, all found to be hoaxes. A senior official has confirmed that MHA has instructed the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to submit a report on bomb threats that have been received recently.

Dearness Allowance hiked by 3% for Central Government employees ahead of Deepavali

The Union Cabinet has cleared a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), benefitting more than 1 crore employees and pensioners ahead of the Deepavali festive season this year. The raise takes the DA now to 53% of the basic salary with effect from July 1, 2024.

Union Cabinet approves hike in MSP for Rabi crops

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revised price policy for Rabi marketing season 2025-26, increasing the minimum support prices (MSP) for six crops. The biggest hike was seen in the price of mustard of nearly ₹300, while wheat, the major Rabi crop, saw a hike of ₹150.

Stubble burning: Supreme Court raps Punjab, Haryana govts over non-compliance, summons Chief Secretaries

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rapped the Haryana and Punjab governments over non-prosecution of violators found guilty of stubble burning and summoned the State Chief Secretaries to appear before it on October 23 and submit. an explanation. A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Augustine George Masih directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take penal action against Haryana and Punjab government officials for failure to take action against the violators.

Demolitions in Gujarat: Supreme Court defers hearing on contempt plea against State authorities

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) deferred hearing on a contempt plea against Gujarat authorities for allegedly demolishing residential and religious structures illegally in the State despite an interim stay and without its prior nod. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai, P.K. Mishra and K.V. Viswanathan listed the plea after three weeks. The plea seeks initiation of contempt proceedings against State authorities for alleged violation of the apex court’s September 17 Order that there shall be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crimes, across the country without its permission.

Man accused of raping minor granted bail after he promises to marry her, take care of newborn child

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of raping a girl on the pretext of marriage and impregnating her, with the condition that after release, he has to marry the teenager and take care of their newborn baby. Justice Krishan Pahal, while passing the order, also directed the accused to pay ₹2 lakh for a fixed deposit to be opened in the name of the newborn child. The applicant Abhishek is being released on bail on the assurance of his counsel that “he shall marry the victim within three months from his release from jail and take care of her as well as the newborn baby”, Justice Pahal said.

Never called for closure of madrassas, Muslim children should get formal education: NCPCR

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said he never called for the closure of madrassas but recommended state funding to these institutions be stopped as they are depriving poor Muslim children of education. He said that Muslim children from impoverished backgrounds are often pressured into religious schooling over secular education. We advocate for equitable educational opportunities for all children.

Fire in Mumbai multi-storey building leaves three dead

At least three people lost their lives after a fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building at Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai’s Andheri West, on Wednesday morning. The fire started around 8 a.m. on the 10th floor of Riya Palace, and the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, the officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Mahayuti releases its report card

A day after the elections were announced by the Election Commission, the Mahayuti held a press conference on Wednesday enumerating its key work over the last two years. A ‘Report card’ of the work carried out by Mahayuti over the last two years released by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, in the presence of Ramdas Athavale, Sunil Tatkare, Sadashiv Khot, Pravin Darekar and Prasad Lad.

ANI vs Wikipedia defamation case: Delhi High Court orders Wikimedia to take down ANI page within 36 hours

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) ordered the Wikimedia Foundation to take down a dedicated Wikipedia page on the ongoing defamation lawsuit filed by Asian News International (ANI) against Wikimedia. The court has directed Wikimedia to comply with the order within 36 hours.

Canadian Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh calls for ban on RSS and actions against Indian diplomats

A day after Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) alleged that some Indian diplomats were involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist, Canadian Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh on Tuesday demanded a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and sanctions against the Indian diplomats. Mr. Singh is the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) had in the past supported the ruling government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Bangladesh government cancels national holidays introduced by Hasina regime

Bangladesh has cancelled the annual birth anniversary celebration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with several other national holidays that the Sheikh Hasina government had introduced, according to an announcement by interim government. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, announced on X that eight national holidays introduced by Ms. Hasina would be cancelled, including former president Rahman’s birthday that was celebrated on March 17.

‘Our allies have taken advantage of us more so than our enemies’ says Trump

Former president and Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday said the U.S.’ allies have taken advantage of it more than its enemies. “Our allies have taken advantage of us more than our enemies. Our allies are the European Union. We have a trade deficit of $300 billion with the European Union,” Mr. Trump told the Economic Club of Chicago in response to a question.

Gaza polio campaign starts well, WHO says, despite Israeli strikes

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that it had been able to start its polio campaign in central Gaza and vaccinate tens of thousands of children despite Israeli strikes in the designated protected zone hours before. As part of an agreement between the Israeli military and Palestinian militant group Hamas, humanitarian pauses in the year-long Gaza war had been due to begin early on Monday to reach hundreds of thousands of children. However, hours before then, the U.N. humanitarian office said Israeli forces struck tents near al Aqsa hospital, inside the zone, where it said four people were burned to death.

Zelenskyy’s ‘victory plan’ includes a big hurdle for the West: NATO membership for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday his plan to win his country’s fight against Russia’s invasion could bring peace next year, but it contains a step that some crucial Western allies have so far refused to countenance: inviting Ukraine to join NATO before the war ends. “If we start moving according to this victory plan now, it may be possible to end the war no later than next year,” Mr. Zelenskyy told his country’s Parliament.

Samsung workers unanimously vote to end strike, agree to return to work from October 17

Almost 1,000 striking workers from Samsung India’s Sriperumbudur plant unanimously voted on Wednesday to end the 38-day strike at Samsung’s Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai. Following this, workers announced that they will return to work on October 17, 2024, but added this is contingent on company’s management honouring the consent advice reached by the two parties at the tripartite meeting on Tuesday. Members of the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) had gathered at a marriage hall in Kancheepuram town, to discuss the State government’s proposals at a late evening conciliation meeting at TN Labour Minister’s chambers at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday.

IND vs NZ first Test: Rain in Bengaluru washes out opening session

Rain of varying intensity washed out the first session of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday. Even the toss, which was scheduled at 9 a.m. could not take place as rain came down relentlessly over the city from morning.

Denmark Open badminton: Indian challenge ends in women’s and mixed doubles

Indian shuttlers once again endured a poor start after the country’s challenge ended in both women’s and mixed doubles competitions of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament in Odense, Denmark, on Wednesday. Both the Indian pairs is action — Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (women’s doubles) and B Summeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy (mixed doubles) — suffered heartbreak three-game defeats in their opening contests. Taking the court first, Treesa and Gayatri squandered a game lead to go down 21-19, 17-21, 15-21 against fifth seed Malaysia combination of Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah in women’s doubles opening round match that lasted one hour and 14 minutes.