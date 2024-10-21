Militants shoot dead six workers, a doctor in Kashmir’s Ganderbal

Seven civilians — a local doctor and six non-local workers — were killed in a militant attack at a construction site in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Sunday (October 20, 2024) evening. Official sources said unknown gunmen turned up near the camp site of a private company in Ganderbal’s Gagangeer area in the evening and opened indiscriminate firing. Construction of the strategic Z-Morh tunnel and widening of the highway are under way in the area, which is close to the tourist destination of Sonamarg.

New Zealand win maiden Women’s T20 World Cup

New Zealand produced a clinical performance in a high-stakes final to beat South Africa by 32 runs and win their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title on Sunday. It turned out to be a historic Sunday for New Zealand cricket as the White Ferns got their hands on the ICC trophy hours after the men recorded their first Test win in India after 36 years.

India’s envoy to Canada slams PM Trudeau for ‘destroying’ bilateral ties

India’s envoy to Canada has accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of destroying the ties between the two countries, asserting that he had nothing to do with the killing of a Khalistani separatist and that the charges against him are “politically motivated”.

Congress announces candidates for Assam and Madhya Pradesh bypolls

The Congress party on Sunday announced its candidates for the two Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and four in Assam that are scheduled for bypolls next month. All the seats will vote on November 13, and votes will be counted on November 23.

Allahabad High Court grants more time to file replies to demolition notices in Bahraich

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Sunday granted 15 days to persons affected by the demolition notice served by the Uttar Pradesh government in the aftermath of Bahraich violence, to respond to the missive. In an extraordinary Sunday sitting, the Division Bench heard a PIL petition challenging the Uttar Pradesh government’s proposed action to demolish properties of the accused in the Bahraich violence that left one person dead on October 13.

Kashi to be known as healthcare hub soon, says PM Modi

In his first visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi since June 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated projects worth ₹6,700 crore across the country and the RJ Shankara Eye Hospital in the city, stating that while previous government had neglected eastern Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi was now poised to emerge as a health care hub for the region.

Kamala Harris turns 60, but prefers to talk about Trump’s age

Kamala Harris turned 60 on Sunday in the final stretch of a knife-edge U.S. election battle with 78-year-old Donald Trump, as she urged a Black congregation in Georgia to embrace compassionate values while others “spread hate, sow fear and cause chaos.”

18.53 lakh members, including 9.3 lakh new members, added to the EPFO in August

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had a net addition of 18.53 lakh members to its subscriber base in August. The payroll data, which was released on Sunday (October 20, 2024) said that in August this year, the growth in subscriber base was 9.07% when compared with August 2023. The Union Labour Ministry said in a release that the growth in enrolments reflects increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 | MIT-SOG-Lokniti-CSDS pre-poll survey

In a survey conducted between September 21, 2024, and October 6, 2024, Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies and the MIT-School of Government (MIT-SOG) sought to gauge the views of the public about the performance of the Mahayuti government led by Eknath Shinde, which recently completed two years in power, compared to the performance of the previous MVA government, led by Uddhav Thackeray.