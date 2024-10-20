‘Grave mistake,’ says Netanyahu after attempt on his life; Iran alleges Hezbollah behind drone attack

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (October 19, 2024) accused Iran-backed Hezbollah of trying to assassinate him, with the Middle East already on edge after Israel had vowed retaliation for an Iranian missile barrage. Mr. Netanyahu’s office said a drone was launched toward his residence in the central town of Caesarea but he and his wife were not home at the time and there were no injuries.

INDIA bloc divides seats for Jharkhand election; RJD, Left parties unhappy

The INDIA (Indian National Inclusive, Developmental Alliance) bloc on Saturday (October 19, 2024) announced the sharing of seats for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly election between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Left parties. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accompanied by Jharkhand Congress party in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir in Ranchi, announced that the JMM and the Congress would contest in 70 seats, and the RJD and Left parties would contest in the remaining 11 seats.

Mahayuti deal almost final after meet with Amit Shah

The seat-sharing talks among constituents of the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra have almost been finalised after an almost three-hour long meeting with Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in New Delhi till the early hours on Saturday (October 19, 2024). “Talks are still going on for over 20 seats,” sources told The Hindu. The discussions were held between Mr. Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar with the BJP slated to take the lion’s share of the pie between 155 to 160 seats. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will likely get around 80 to 85 seats and Ajit Pawar’s NCP will contest in 50-55 seats.

20 bomb threats in a day; aviation security regulator meets airline CEOs

On a day when 20 bomb threats were issued to multiple airlines, the aviation security regulator, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), held a meeting with various airline CEOs to discuss ways to minimise disruptions from hoax bomb threats to flights which continued to be made for the sixth consecutive day.

Vikash Yadav, wanted by FBI for Pannun murder plot, was arrested by Delhi Police in kidnap case, released on bail

Vikash Yadav — the former Indian government official charged by the U.S. authorities for his alleged role in a foiled plot to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil — was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in December 2023 in an unrelated kidnapping and extortion case. He was granted interim bail by a Delhi court in March 2024, and regular bail a month later.

BJP fields Krishnakumar in Palakkad, Navya Haridas in Wayanad, K. Balakrishnan in Chelakkara

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen party State general secretary C. Krishnakumar as its candidate in Palakkad Assembly byelection. He will take on United Democratic Front (UDF)’s Rahul Mamkootathil and Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s P. Sarin in a keenly awaited contest. The BJP has fielded Mahila Morcha leader Navya Haridas in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. She will be pitted against Congress’s national leader Priyanka Gandhi and the LDF’s Sathyan Mokeri.

President Murmu ends three-nation visit to Africa

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday left for home after wrapping up her three-nation visit to Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi, establishing new benchmarks in India-Africa relations. It was the first visit by an Indian Head of State to the three African nations.

India will have better road infrastructure than the U.S., says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in Bhopal on Saturday (October 19, 2024) that India is going to have better road infrastructure than the United States, and that the Central government was determined to achieve this. Mr. Gadkari said that good road connectivity, waterways and railways can help the country’s economic growth.

Ind vs NZ 1st Test: India slips up after Sarfaraz-Pant show on day 4; Kiwis on the cusp of victory

For a good 170 minutes, Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant dared to dream. With every exotic hit, the duo took India closer and closer to achieving the improbable. And then the second new ball arrived as a cruel awakening. Sarfaraz and Pant were prised out, dampening India’s chances of recording a famous win. On the fifth and final day of a riveting Test, New Zealand will need to score 107 runs to take the series lead. The visitor has all ten wickets intact; India needs a miracle.