Protesting junior doctors in Kolkata meet West Bengal CM; decide on setting up of task force by March 2025

Protesting junior doctors in Kolkata met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna (State Secretariat) to discuss their 10-point charter of demands. The meeting came out with a resolution to set up and elect a task force by March 2025, but no clarity has been shared about the ongoing indefinite hunger strike being held by the junior doctors.

The doctors and the Chief Minister held a two-hour long discussion as their colleagues continued their 17-day long indefinite hunger strike in the heart of Kolkata. In a first, the meeting was live telecast on television from the State Secretariat in the presence of multiple stakeholders. There were various moments during the meeting when the Chief Minister was interjected by the stakeholders.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee-Junior doctors meeting highlights

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant had asked for only 10 doctors to be present at the meeting, but 17 doctors participated. Multiple other stakeholders were also present at the meeting, including Medical Superintendents cum Vice-Principals (MSVPs) from five medical colleges and college principals, along with senior doctors.

‘No going back’

Before going to the meeting, the doctors held a public meeting and reiterated that they will not back out from the strike if concrete steps are not taken by the government during the talks.

Mr. Pant said that they have formed an interim State-level task force and grievance committee which can be accessed by all medical professional stakeholders so they can share their issues. “The different committees where you seek representation will be possible only when they are elected bodies. We let you know in writing that we will initiate processes to ensure medical college-level elections are held by March 2025, after exams are completed,” the Chief Secretary said.

On threat culture

Chief Minister Banerjee agreed with the protesting junior resident doctors’ grievance about removing and reducing threat culture in the State-run hospitals. “You need to be free of threat culture. Just because I am in power, I threaten someone, or someone threatens someone because they are in power. This cannot happen. No one can threaten anyone,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister further stated that peace should be restored through an elected grievance body. She said that medical bodies and councils can only be changed through an election process and there are rules set in place for it. They are autonomous bodies and no one can change that without due process, she added.

She further said that it is not possible to meet all demands in one day as it needs sufficient time. She also assured that they will perform capacity building in hospitals as per the economic capacity of the State.

Mr. Pant said the State government has already started a central referral system as a pilot project. He requested the doctors to send suggestions about operating this system smoothly and expressed hope that it could be scaled up from November 1.

They also promised to share a written directive by 3 p.m. on Tuesday (October 22) about the doctors’ demands. The written directive was one of the top demands put forth by the doctors.

Before going to the meeting, the doctors had said that they demand the removal of Health Secretary N.S. Nigam from his post as they had seen several documents that showed evidence of corruption in medical institutions and were approved by the Principal Health Secretary. But the Chief Minister said that one cannot accuse anyone of being a suspect until it is proved.

The last meeting between the Ms. Banerjee and doctors took place on September 16 at the CM’s residence after which the doctors had revoked their cease work protest and sit-in demonstrations.