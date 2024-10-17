Top news of the day: Nayab Saini takes oath as Haryana Chief Minister; 5 Bahraich violence suspects held after encounter with police, and more

BJP’s Nayab Saini takes oath as Haryana CM

BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the new Chief Minister of Haryana for a second term, days after the BJP successfully retained power in the recently held Assembly election. Thirteen legislators, including two women, are part of the new Cabinet. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy at the swearing-in-ceremony held in Haryana’s Panchkula.

NDA Chief Ministers council meets in Chandigarh

Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the BJP-led NDA are attending the conclave to deliberate on development issues, the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of the Constitution and the 50th anniversary year of the “attempt to murder” democracy, which is a reference to Emergency imposed in 1975. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J.P. Nadda, who is also the BJP president, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Goa CM Pramod Sawant are attending the meeting.

Bahraich violence: 5 suspects held after encounter with U.P. police; 2 suffer gunshot injuries

Director-General of Police Prashant Kumar said those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Faheen, Mohammad Sarfaraz and Abdul Hameed, who are named accused in the FIR — and two others Mohammad Taleem alias Sabloo and Mohammad Afzal. A senior official said the accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh.

Section 6A of Citizenship Act: Constitution Bench, in majority judgment, upholds validity

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, in a 4:1 majority judgment upheld the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act. However, in his dissent, Justice J.B. Pardiwala held that Section 6A is unconstitutional with prospective effect. The Act is related to the grant of Indian citizenship to illegal immigrants in Assam.

Marital rape: Marrying victim does not absolve a rapist of his crime, argues senior advocate in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has begun hearing pleas related to the question whether a man should continue to enjoy legal protection for forcing his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex with him.

8 coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derail in Assam; no casualties reported

“Eight coaches, including the power car and the engine of the train, got derailed. However, no casualty or major injuries have been reported,” the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway zone said. The accident took place in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section under Lumding division. “Running of trains over the Lumding-Badarpur single line section has been suspended. Helpline numbers at Lumding are 03674 263120, 03674 263126,” the CPRO said.

18 more die after ‘consuming illicit liquor’ in Bihar, toll reaches 24

Eighteen more people lost their lives after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in dry Bihar’s Siwan and Saran districts, taking the toll in the tragedy to 24, officials have said.

Bomb threat: Vistara Frankfurt-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing

The Mumbai-bound Being 787 aircraft of Vistara, with 134 passengers on board, was quickly taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, following a bomb threat.

Advance railway reservation period reduced from 120 to 60 days

A senior official of the Southern Railway, confirming the reduction of the advance reservation period (ARP) for long-distance trains from 120 days to 60 days, said a circular has been issued by the Railway Board to all the Principal Chief Commercial Managers of all the Zonal Railways in this regard.

Israeli military investigating whether top Hamas leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza

The military said in a statement on October 17, 2024 that three militants were killed during operations in Gaza, without elaborating. It said the identities of the three were so far not confirmed, but it was “checking the possibility” that one of the three was Sinwar.

Direct tax collections jump 182% in 10 years to more than ₹19.60 lakh crore in FY24

The latest ‘Time Series Data’ released by the Income Tax Department showed that the corporate tax collections more than doubled to more than ₹9.11 lakh crore in 10 years to 2023-24 fiscal. Personal income tax mop up grew close to four-fold to ₹10.45 lakh crore during the period.

IND-NZ 1st Test: Conway leads Kiwis to 180/3 after pacers bowl out India for record low 46

The mighty India succumbed to their lowest total at home on a rare off day in familiar conditions before Devon Conway extended New Zealand’s advantage with a steely 91, steering them to 180 for three at stumps on day two of the first Test in Bengaluru. Daryl Mitchell (14) and Rachin Ravindra (22) were manning the crease at stumps as Kiwis built a lead of 134 runs.