‘VD12’: Vijay Deverakonda’s next with Gowtam Tinnanuri launched

May 03, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s next, tentatively called VD12, was launched today with a pooja ceremony. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (of Jersey fame), the film will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

VD12 has actor Sreeleela playing the female lead. Details of other actors who are part of the film remain unknown at the moment.

The film will have cinematography by popular cinematographer Girish Gangadharan in his Telugu debut. Navin Nooli, who got a National Film Award for Best Editing for Gowtam’s Jersey, is the editor of the new film.

S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the film under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

Notably, Anirudh has an impressive line-up of films coming up. He is scoring the music for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Rajinikanth’s Jailerand his next with TJ Gnanavel, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, Jr NTR’s NTR30, and Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi.

Vijay Deverakonda, last seen in Liger, will be seen alongside Samantha in Kushi, which is set for a release on September 1. Sreeleela will be seen in Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Nithiin’s Nithiin 32, Ram Pothineni’s BoyaRAPO, Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28, and Vaisshnav Tej’s PVT04