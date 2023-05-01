‘VidaaMuyarchi’: Ajith Kumar’s ‘AK62’ title unveiled on his 52nd birthday

May 01, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:59 am IST

We had earlier reported that actor Ajith Kumar’s next is set to be helmed by Magizh Thirumeni and bankrolled by Lyca Productions. On Sunday midnight, on the occasion of Ajith’s 52nd birthday, the film’s title was unveiled as VidaaMuyarchi with a title poster.

The poster shows the title written over a circular maze that swirls into a vortex; ‘Efforts Never Fail’ is written as the tagline of the film. Ajith’s sentiment in naming many of his films with V is well-known, and VidaaMuyarchi, meaning determination in Tamil, is the latest one adhering to that. Other details regarding the plot and cast of the film remain unknown at the moment.

Our next film with Mr. #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi 💪🏻 "EFFORTS NEVER FAIL" and will be directed by the cult film-maker… pic.twitter.com/9uFcnjJIv4 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) April 30, 2023

As confirmed earlier, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Nirav Shah. While Nirav has been a staple in many of Ajith’s recent movies, Anirudh is reuniting with the star for the third time after 2015’s Vedalam and 2017’s Vivegam.

Ajith was last seen in this year’s Pongal release Thunivu. Notably, fans of Ajith had been waiting for quite a long time for an update on the star’s 62nd film especially since there was no clarity on who was helming it. The film was initially supposed to be helmed by Vignesh Shivan, but he exited the project reportedly due to creative differences with the producers.