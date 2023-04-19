Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ tops IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian movies of this summer

April 19, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Entertainment website IMDb today announced the list of most anticipated Indian movies of this summer.

The list consists of ten Indian movies with planned releases in India between May 1 and August 31, and the report states that the ten were determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to the website worldwide in 2023 so far.

IMDb most anticipated Indian movies of the summer

1. Jawan (in theatres June 2)

2. Animal (in theatres August 11)

3. Adipurush (in theatres June 16)

4. Gadar 2 (in theatres August 11)

5. Chatrapathi (in theatres May 12)

6. Maidaan (in theatres June 23)

7. Yodha (in theatres July 7)

8. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (in theatres July 28)

9. Hanu Man (in theatres May 12)

10. Custody (in theatres May 12)

Additional information about IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian movies of the summer:

>> After the record-breaking success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan returns to cinemas with Jawan. The film also marks the Hindi cinema debut of popular actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

>> Animal will see the return of Sandeep Reddy Vanga as director, four years after his last project Kabir Singh. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who are also featured in prominent roles.

>> Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which will see Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reunite with director Anil Sharma after 22 years.

>> Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt come together on screen for the first time in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film marks the return of Karan Johar as director, seven years after his last venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and will see Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan reunite on the big screen after five decades.

