‘Jailer’: Jackie Shroff joins cast of Rajinikanth-Nelson’s film

The film already boasts a star-studded cast that includes big names from the four southern Indian industries — Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Sunil

February 05, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajinikanth in the first look of ‘Jailer’ (left) and Jackie Shroff from the sets of the film (right)

Rajinikanth in the first look of ‘Jailer’ (left) and Jackie Shroff from the sets of the film (right) | Photo Credit: Sun Pictures

Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film with Nelson, Jailer, is getting bigger and bigger. The film already boasts a star-studded cast that includes big names from the other three southern Indian industries — Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Sunil. There were also speculations that actor Jackie Shroff has been approached to play a role in the film.

Sun Pictures, the producers of the film, confirmed the news today by sharing a still of Jackie from the sets of the film.

Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Earlier, a teaser of the film introducing Rajinikanth’s character, Muthuvel Pandian, was released by the makers. An official release date is yet to be announced.

