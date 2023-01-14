HamberMenu
Vijay Deverakonda collaborating with Goutam Tinnauri for new film

Tinnauri is best known for directing 2019 sports drama ‘Jersey,’ starring Nani

January 14, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

PTI
The poster of Vijay Deverakonda’s new film

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is set to work with filmmaker Goutam Tinnauri on his next feature film.

The "Liger" star shared the news on his social media handles on Friday as he unveiled a teaser poster of the Telugu film that shows him in a cop avatar.

"The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this.#VD12" Deverakonda wrote on Twitter.

The untitled movie is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Tinnauri is best known for directing 2019 sports drama "Jersey", starring Nani. The filmmaker made the Hindi version of the film with Shahid Kapoor in the lead in 2022.

Deverakonda will next be seen in "Kushi", opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie is scheduled to be released this year.

