PM Modi pays tributes to Savarkar on his death anniversary

A foremost proponent of the Hindutva ideology, Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra and died in 1966.

February 26, 2024 10:47 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to V.D. Savarkar. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to V.D. Savarkar. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, February 26, 2024, paid homage to Hindutva icon V.D. Savarkar on his death anniversary, saying India will forever remember his unwavering dedication to the nation's freedom and integrity.

ALSO READ
The fight over Savarkar’s legacy

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said, "Tributes to Veer Savarkar on his Punya Tithi. India will forever remember his valiant spirit and unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom and integrity. His contributions inspire us to strive for the development and prosperity of our country."

The ideals of Savarkar, a leading Hindu Mahasabha leader, have been an inspiration for the BJP.

