Sanjay Dutt joins the sets of Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’

Sanjay Dutt, who previously made his Kannada debut with ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ is making his foray to Tamil cinema with ‘Leo’

March 11, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjay Dutt and Vijay with the crew of ‘Leo’

Sanjay Dutt and Vijay with the crew of ‘Leo’ | Photo Credit: @Jagadishbliss/Twitter

We had previously reported that Sanjay Dutt has joined the cast of Vijay’s upcoming film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It’s now known that the Bollywood actor has joined the sets of the film in Kashmir.

The social media handles of Seven Screen Studio, the production house that’s bankrolling Leo, shared a video of the Munna Bhai MBBS actor being welcomed by the makers of the film. The clip also shows him interacting with Vijay and Lokesh.

Dutt, who previously made his Kannada debut with K.G.F: Chapter 2 is making his foray to Tamil cinema with Leo.

The shoot of Leo is currently happening in Kashmir. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Trisha, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin. Leo also marks Lokesh’s second film with Vijay after Master. 

Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).

