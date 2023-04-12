Kamal Haasan goes globe-trotting for ‘Indian 2’

April 12, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

The shooting of Indian 2 has been taking Kamal Haasan and his team across the globe. After shooting within India in places like Chennai, Rajahmundry, Gwalior and Bhopal, the film’s production is also happening abroad.

Just a few days ago, the team wrapped up the Taiwan Schedule. Kalidas Jayaram who joined the film’s set in Taiwan confirmed the completion of the schedule with an Instagram post featuring him and Kamal from Taipei.

Kamal also posted a few photos from Taiwan. One of them was a photo of him in front of the famous Dadaocheng Theater and in the caption, the actor wrote that he’s glad that the art is still alive in the country.

A couple of days ago, Kamal and co landed in Johannesburg, South Africa where the actor is said to have taken a day’s break before starting the next schedule which will be 12 days long.

In the Johannesburg schedule, the team is said to shoot an intense action sequence. Kamal, in an earlier post, shared that the German-based Bullet Action Design stunt team for the film.

Indian 2, the sequel to 1996’s Indian, is being directed by Shankar. The sequel also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Guru Somasundaram. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies with Anirudh handling the music and Ravi Varman in charge of cinematography.