‘NTR 30’: Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR’s film with Koratala Siva

April 18, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

The makers of NTR 30, Jr NTR’s upcoming film with Koratala Siva, have announced that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has joined the cast of the film and that he started shooting today.

The makers shared photos of Saif with Jr NTR and Siva on social media to announce the news.

NTR 30 features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music, with R Rathnavelu as cinematographer, Sabu Cyril as art director, and Sreekar Prasad as editor.

Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram through NTR Arts, the film is slated to be released on April 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, Saif, who was last seen in his Hindi action film Vikram Vedha, alongside Hrithik Roshan, will be seen next in Prabhas’s Adipurush, directed by Om Raut.