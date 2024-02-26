GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puja to continue in Gyanvapi’s cellar as Allahabad High Court dismisses plea

AIMC, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, had objected to the Puja, which the Varanasi district court allowed on January 31

February 26, 2024 10:19 am | Updated 10:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel keep vigil at the Gyanvapi Mosque Complex during the Friday Prayers, in Varanasi. File

Police personnel keep vigil at the Gyanvapi Mosque Complex during the Friday Prayers, in Varanasi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court on February 26 refused to put a stay on the ongoing Puja inside the southern cellar of Varanasi-based Gyanvapi mosque.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal of Allahabad High Court delivered the judgment on Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) appeal challenging the order of Varanasi District Judge allowing Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the ‘Vyas Ka Tehkhana’ area in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Also Read | A sense of disquiet in Varanasi

Places of worship and an unsettling judicial silence

AIMC, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, moved the high court on February 2 within hours of the Supreme Court refusing to hear its plea against the Varanasi district court order and asking it to approach the high court.

The Varanasi district court had ruled on January 31 that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The mosque has four ‘tahkhanas’ (cellars) in the basement, of which one is still in the possession of the Vyas family, who used to live there.

Watch | ASI report on Gyanvapi | What are the political and legal implications?

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said that the judgment by the Varanasi court to allow Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’ area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex was a violation of the Places of Worship Act.

Also Read | There existed a Hindu temple prior to construction of Gyanvapi mosque: ASI

“The judge who gave the decision was his last day before retirement. The judge appointed the District Magistrate as receiver on January 17 and finally he has directly given the verdict. He himself said that no prayers were offered since 1993. It has been 30 years. How does he know there is idol inside? This is violation of Places of Worship Act,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)

