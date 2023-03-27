HamberMenu
Mahesh Babu’s ‘SSMB28’ to release on 13 January 2024; first look out

The film marks Mahesh’s third collaboration with Trivikram after 2005’s ‘Athadu’ and 2010’s ‘Khaleja’

March 27, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mahesh Babu in the first look poster of ‘SSMB28’

Mahesh Babu in the first look poster of ‘SSMB28’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first look of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas was unveiled by the makers on Sunday. Tentatively called SSMB28, and also starring Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela, the film is set to hit screens on 13 January 2024.

SSMB28 marks Mahesh’s third collaboration with Trivikram after 2005’s Athadu and 2010’s Khaleja. The project is also Pooja’s second film with Mahesh after Maharshi.

Produced by S Radha Krishnan under his Haarika and Hassine Creations banner, the film has music by S Thaman, cinematography by PS Vinod, editing by Navin Nooli, and art direction by AS Prakash.

Notably, it was announced earlier that Mahesh will collaborate with RRR maker SS Rajamouli for his next.

