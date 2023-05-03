HamberMenu
Trailer of ‘Bhuvana Vijayam’, starring Sunil and Vennela Kishore, out

The Telugu comedy also stars Srinivas Reddy and Dhanraj and is directed by Yalamanda Charan

May 03, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sunil in ‘Bhuvana Vijayam’

Sunil in ‘Bhuvana Vijayam’ | Photo Credit: @AdityaMusicIndia/YouTube

The trailer of the Telugu comedy Bhuvana Vijayam, headlined by an ensemble cast, is out. Starring Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, and Dhanraj, the film is directed by debutant Yalamanda Charan.

In what seems to be an interesting plot, we see in the trailer two messengers of Yama coming to take a person to hell. It turns out that they have instead taken him into a movie office. That’s not it as the messengers also wait for the death of another person. Though predominantly a comedy, the film seems to have a touch of suspense as well.

Bhuvana Vijayam, produced by P Uday Kiran and V Srikanth, is set to release on May 12. The film’s score and music are from Sekhar Chandra. Sai is the director of photography while Chota K Prasad is the editor.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

