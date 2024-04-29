GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE | Gazette notification for sixth phase to be issued today; polling on May 25

Stage set for Lok Sabha 2024 poll nominations in Delhi from today. As many as 57 seats, including seven in Delhi, 10 in Haryana, will be covered in this phase

April 29, 2024 06:53 am | Updated 06:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The gazette notification for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is to be issued today. As many as 57 seats, including seven in Delhi, and 10 in Haryana, will be covered in this phase.

Earlier on April 27, Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned as Delhi Congress chief. Reacting to the development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said many Congress leaders are feeling “suffocated” in the organisation. Mr. Lovely, however, rejected suggestions that he resigned as the Congress’s Delhi unit chief due to unhappiness over ticket distribution and asserted that he is not joining any other political party.

Here is everything that happened related to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on April 28

Also on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that some countries and institutions want India and its government to be weak to make profits easily. He alleged that Congress was also a beneficiary of “this corruption”. 

Amidst growing criticism from the Opposition, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the Sangh had never opposed reservation given to certain groups and maintained that the video making the rounds on social media, in which he is seen speaking against quotas in a meeting, is fake. 

Here are the LIVE updates for today:

  • April 29, 2024 06:53
    Can’t Akhilesh find a candidate not from his family, asks Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav over dynasty politics, asking whether the Opposition party could not find any ‘Yadav’ candidate from outside his family.

    “The SP claims to represent Yadavs. I want to tell you, Mulayam Singhji became the CM, then his son became the CM, and after his [Mulayam Singh Yadav’s] death, his daughter-in-law became the MP. This time, Akhilesh ji is contesting from Kannauj, his wife Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Aditya Yadav from Budaun, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, and Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh. My simple question to Akhilesh Ji, don’t you find other ‘Yadavs’ from outside your family,” Mr. Shah asked, addressing a gathering in Mainpuri in support of the BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh.

    In Mainpuri, a traditional bastion of the SP, the BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh is contesting against sitting MP Dimple Yadav. The Mainpuri seat is onsidered a citadel of the SP, which has won every parliamentary election from there since 1996. SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav represented the high-profile seat four times. In the 2022 bypoll held after his death, Ms. Yadav, won the seat by over 2,88,000 votes. 

    Read the full story here.

General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / politics / election / voting

