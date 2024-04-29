April 29, 2024 06:53 am | Updated 06:53 am IST

The gazette notification for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is to be issued today. As many as 57 seats, including seven in Delhi, and 10 in Haryana, will be covered in this phase.

Earlier on April 27, Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned as Delhi Congress chief. Reacting to the development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said many Congress leaders are feeling “suffocated” in the organisation. Mr. Lovely, however, rejected suggestions that he resigned as the Congress’s Delhi unit chief due to unhappiness over ticket distribution and asserted that he is not joining any other political party.

Also on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that some countries and institutions want India and its government to be weak to make profits easily. He alleged that Congress was also a beneficiary of “this corruption”.

Amidst growing criticism from the Opposition, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the Sangh had never opposed reservation given to certain groups and maintained that the video making the rounds on social media, in which he is seen speaking against quotas in a meeting, is fake.

Here are the LIVE updates for today: